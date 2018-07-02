Lopez Obrador says he will seek good relations with US

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the winner of Mexico’s presidential election over the weekend, said Monday that he would “extend his hand” to US President Donald Trump and sought friendly relations with Washington.
“We will extend our open hand, seeking friendly and cooperative relation, with the United States,” the 64-year-old Lopez Obrador said in an interview with Televisa.The former Mexico City mayor, of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), thanked Trump for the congratulatory message sent on Sunday night.
The message was posted less than two hours after exit polls showed Lopez Obrador as the clear winner in the election.”
He was very respectful,” Lopez Obrador said. “And that is what we will always seek in our relations with the US government, mutual respect. We will never be disrespectful to him, because we want to be respected.”
The leftist politician said his team was aware “of the need to maintain good relations with the United States” on account of issues such as the common border, close economic and trade links, and the millions of Mexicans living in the United States.”
“We won’t fight, we will always seek to reach agreements” and, in due time, “we will establish cooperation to achieve mutual understanding,” Lopez Obrador said.Asked how he would react should Trump post anti-Mexican Twitter messages, Lopez Obrador said he would not engage in social media brawls.”
We will act with sound judgment because we will represent the country,” the Mexican president-elect said.
Trump congratulates Mexico’s president-elect Lopez Obrador
Trump congratulated Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his victory in Mexico’s general elections and said he looked “forward to working with him” for the good of both countries.”
Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!” Trump said in a Twitter message posted Sunday night.
The governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) conceded defeat soon after the exit poll results were released, an unprecedented move by a party that has dominated Mexican politics for almost a century.
As the polls were opening in Mexico, Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, predicted that if Lopez Obrador won, his relationship with the US president “may produce some surprising results.
“I think people may be surprised on this and I think President Trump will follow through with the same pattern he’s used with other foreign leaders,” Bolton said in an interview with Fox News.”
They look forward to meeting with him, sitting down and talking about these things. We have a relatively long transition period between the election and the inauguration of the new Mexican president” on Dec. 1, Bolton said.
Japan to continue friendly ties with new leftist govt in Mexico
The government of Japan said on Monday that it would continue to maintain friendly ties with Mexico after leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won the Mexican presidential elections a day earlier.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga hoped bilateral ties between the two countries - which are celebrating 130 years of diplomatic ties this year - would be further boosted under the new administration.
Suga added that Japan - one of the main trade allies of Mexico with bilateral trade standing at $17.05 billion in 2017 - would monitor the economic and trade policies of the new Mexican government under Lopez Obrador, who has vowed to crackdown on corruption through fiscal and financial discipline.Important Japanese companies such as Mitsui, Itochu and Mitsubishi have been present in Mexico for six decades and Japan is the main Asian market for Mexican exports, according to the Embassy of Mexico in Japan.
The veteran politician won Mexico’s presidential elections on Sunday with at least 53 percent of the votes, according to the counting of a sample of 7,700 ballots by the National Electoral Institute.Lopez Obrador’s landslide victory, a historic moment for the country’s left, indicated by exit polls shortly after voting ended, had led the opposition to concede defeat before the results were declared officially.
Comments