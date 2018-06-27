México loses to Sweden, remains alive in World Cup thanks to South Korea

México was beaten by Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday in the third and final Group F match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but it still advanced to the round of 16, thanks to South Korea's stunning 2-0 upset of Germany.
Criticized before the World Cup for his numerous rotations, this time Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio stuck to the same lineup for the first time in 50 matches against a Swedish team that also used the same starting 11 after being beaten by Germany 2-1 on Saturday.
México, which played exceptionally well in its first two matches, beating Germany 1-0 and South Korea 2-1, seemed out of form against Sweden despite playing with emotion.
The first half, in which Jesus Gallardo made history by receiving the fastest yellow card in a World Cup after only 13 seconds, saw more tension than quality; and no goals.
In the second half, Sweden seemed intent on scoring and did so twice.
Ludwig Augustinsson got Sweden's first goal in the 50th minute and, 12 minutes later, Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist converted a penalty shot, putting the Swedes up 2-0.
Finally, in the 74th minute, an own goal by Mexico defender Edson Alvarez effectively ended the match, allowing Sweden to qualify for the round of 16 as the leader of Group F.
