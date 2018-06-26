México’s El Tri is writing its own World Cup history

If the Mexican national soccer team makes history at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, México City native Manuel Quintana and Adelina Vargas will be right there.
That’s because the 34-year-old San José high school teacher and college instructor is among the throngs of El Tri supporters who have captured the soccer world’s attention with their chants and festive attire.
Thus far, México has dominated Group F with wins over powerhouse Germany (1-0) and South Korea (2-1), needing only at least a tie against Sweden on Wednesday (June 27) to advance to the knockout stage.
Quintana, who will leave Russia on July 8, seven days before the July 15 World Cup final, has witnessed those victories.
“Everyone is going crazy over here,” said Quintana in a telephone call from Rostov, Russia last Saturday. He’s been keeping in touch with family in the Central Valley daily through text messages and social media.
Watch México fans walk the streets of Rostov, Russia chanting for El Tricolor.
The history written so far:
▪ Rafael ‘Rafa’ Márquez is playing his fifth World Cup.
▪ Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández scored his 50th international goal.
▪ Head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, an Argentine, directs his first national team in a World Cup.
There are high hopes in this World Cup for México, which has failed to advance to the quarterfinals in the last six World Cups.
Mexican fans, which make up the majority of the fans during its matches, are helping to make it a fiesta.
“Oh my gosh! It feels like you’re in México. There was 95 percent of people for México today against (South) Korea. And approximately 80 percent were at the Germany game,” said Quintana, a part-time soccer coach who has been accompanied by his girlfriend Adelina Vargas. The trip is roughly $10,000 and a gift to himself for obtaining his most-recent master’s degree, his second, from Santa Clara University.
Watch México against South Korea.
In a post match interview after defeating Germany, Osorio is grateful for the support and thanked fans in a statement, saying, “I want to take advantage of this opportunity to dedicate this great result to all the Mexican fans that made the journey out here, to the people behind the scenes and generously support us.”
Quintana said he’s walked streets in Russia several hours before México’s matches and capturing fans on video chanting in Spanish en route to the stadiums.
“We’re super happy, there’s a lot dancing. It’s crazy. It’s the most amazing thing of my life,” said Quintana, who met several players from the Mexican national team in Copenhagen, Denmark after the squad’s final friendly match prior to the World Cup competition.
Upon their arrival in Moscow, the couple’s flight to Rostov was canceled and they were stranded at the airport with numerous other Mexican fans.
“Our flight was canceled. We paid 48,000 rubles, the Russian currency, like about $800 for someone to drive us to Rostov. It was a lot of Mexican fans,” said Quintana on hiring a local named Slava to drive them 13 hours from Moscow to Rostov in time for the match. “He did not speak English, so we communicated with him using our cell phones, Google translator.”
Each player’s notoriety is heightened as viewing parties have sprouted throughout México for each match.
“They’re all amazing. The guys are playing really hard; doing their best. They’re playing as a team and each time scoring goals,” said Quintana, “Mexicans didn’t’ agree, but now, it’s ‘Thank you, Osorio. Everyone is like, yes!’ I think they’re gong to the make the semifinals. They are historical.”
Quintana said he hasn’t met an unfriendly Russian, adding “They want to hug you, take pictures with you in Moscow, and here in Rostov. You hear things about Russia, but, no. they are super friendly. They don’t know how to speak English, but they go above and beyond. Every single person.”
The victories have placed a light of confidence on Osorio, an Argentine leading a squad through his first World Cup.
He didn’t want to give any indication from any scouting report. Now you have two strong lineups,” said Jaime Ramírez, a Former Fresno Fuego head coach and current Fresno Pacific University men’s soccer coach and program director.
“We haven’t gotten past the round of 16, we lost to Germany in penalty kicks. There’s been a lot of questions: ‘When are we getting the team to the next level?’ The way they’re managing teams the last two years, so hectic, up-and-down; forty-eight different lineups Osorio made.”
México could finish undefeated with a victory against Sweden in the final Group F match.
Quintana and Vargas will be there in his El Tri jersey on June 27.
Comments