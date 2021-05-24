El final de ‘La Casa de Papel’ se estrenará en septiembre y diciembre

El actor español Álvaro Monte en su papel de El Profesor para la serie ‘La Casa de Papel.’ El final de la serie se estrena en septiembre en Netflix. Agencia EFE

La temporada final de ‘La Casa de Papel’ se estrenará en dos partes de cinco episodios cada una que se lanzarán en septiembre y diciembre, según ha informado este lunes la plataforma Netflix en un comunicado.

El 3 de septiembre y el 3 de diciembre son las fechas elegidas para el estreno de los dos volúmenes de esta quinta temporada que pondrán fin al atraco más famoso de la historia de la televisión española, una serie que ha atrapado a millones de seguidores en todo el mundo.

Los guiones fueron escritos en plena pandemia, según ha contado su creador Álex Pina, y en todo momento se ha buscado “generar una sensación de final de temporada o final de serie”.

En el primer volumen, ha explicado Pina, se ha trabajado “un género bélico extremo” para colocar a La Banda contra las cuerdas, mientras que en el segundo se centraron en la emocionalidad de los personajes y es, por tanto, “un viaje por su mapa sentimental que nos conecta directamente con la despedida.”

En esta quinta temporada, la historia continúa cuando La Banda lleva encerrada más de cien horas en el Banco de España y ha conseguido rescatar a Lisboa, pero viven uno de sus peores momentos tras haber perdido a uno de los suyos.

El Profesor ha sido capturado por Sierra y, por primera vez, no cuenta con un plan para escapar. Cuando parece que nada puede ir a peor, llegará un nuevo enemigo mucho más poderoso que cualquiera de los anteriores: el ejército.

“Se acerca el final del mayor atraco de la historia y lo que empezó siendo un robo ahora se transformará en una guerra,” concluye el anuncio de Netflix.

‘La Casa de Papel (Paper Heist) airs final in September, December

The final season of ‘La Casa de Papel’ (Paper Heist) will be released in two parts of five episodes each to be released in September and December, as reported by the Netflix platform on Monday in a statement.

Sept. 3 and Dec. 3 are the dates chosen for the premiere of the two volumes of this fifth season that will put an end to the most famous robbery in the history of Spanish television, a series that has trapped millions of followers all over the world.

The scripts were written in the middle of the pandemic, according to its creator Álex Pina, and at all times it has sought to “generate a feeling of the end of the season or series finale.”

In the first volume, Pina explained, “an extreme war genre” has been worked on to place La Banda against the ropes, while in the second they focused on the emotionality of the characters and is, therefore, “a journey through his sentimental map that connects us directly with the farewell.”

In this fifth season, the story continues when the band has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for more than a hundred hours and has managed to rescue Lisbon, but they live one of the worst moments of it after losing one of their own.

The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, has no plan to escape. When it seems that nothing can get worse, a new enemy will arrive much more powerful than any of the previous ones: the army.

“The end of the biggest heist in history is near and what started as a robbery is now turning into a war,” concludes the Netflix announcement.