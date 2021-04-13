Alejandro Fernández anuncia gira tras afrontar la muerte durante la pandemia

Alejandro Fernández llevará su gira ‘Hecho en México’ al Save Mart Center de Fresno el 12 de septiembre. / Alejandro Fernández will bring his ‘Made in México’ tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center on Sept. 12. Special to Vida en el Valle

El cantante mexicano Alejandro Fernández anunció este martes (13 de abril) con emoción que regresa a los escenarios de los Estados Unidos y lo hará junto a su hijo Alex tras tener que suspender su gira en 2020 por una pandemia en la que ha “afrontado” la muerte.

“Estoy muy emocionado de retomar los conciertos con él,” dijo Fernández. Los artistas harán mancuerna en la etapa estadounidense de su gira ‘Hecho en México,’ que debió suspender por la pandemia tras apenas cinco fechas a principios de 2020.

“Regresar después de tanto tiempo apoyándolo es muy especial para mí,” subrayó El Potrillo, quien contó que también se ha involucrado en lo que será el próximo disco de su hijo.

Con 29 años de vida artística profesional, aunque antes había participado en proyectos con su padre, el legendario cantante mexicano Vicente Fernández, el artista ha viajado por el mundo con su pop muy mexicano y su mariachi. Sin embargo, admitió que es posible que sus fans noten algunos cambios.

“He afrontado la muerte durante la pandemia. Ha sido muy difícil. Se me ha ido mucha gente querida,” reveló sin dar nombres. Su papá ya tiene 81 años y ha estado plagado de enfermedades en los últimos años.

No solo ha sido la COVID-19 lo que le obligó a reflexionar sobre lo efímero de la vida. Este jueves (15 de abril) recibirá el premio Ícono en los Latin American Music Awards.

Después de decenas de galardones, cuesta pensar que siguen siendo especiales, pero El Potrillo asegura que los “atesora” y este en especial porque le “hizo mirar hacia atrás” y será el primero de este estilo que recibe.

“No me había dado cuenta de que estoy por cumplir 30 años en esto,” admitió. Tres décadas de música representan cientos de canciones, trajes de charro, sombreros, trajes formales, corbatas, tequilazos y ayayays. Pero asegura que se siente “como el primer día. Esa cosquillita no se me ha ido y ya estoy contando los días.”

La gira estadounidense arrancará en Reno, Nevada el 10 de septiembre. Seguirá por Sacramento en el Golden 1 Center el 11 de septiembre y Fresno en el Save Mart Center el 12 de septiembre. Con emoción afirma que estará en Las Vegas para dar El Grito de la Independencia mexicana, “como lo he hecho desde hace años, con la excepción de 2020 por la pandemia.

Terminará en Phoenix el 24 de octubre después de pasar por ciudades como Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Nueva York, Miami y San Antonio, entre otras.

Los boletos salen a la venta a las 10 a.m. del viernes, solo en línea, en ticketmaster.com.

Parte de la taquilla de las 19 fechas anunciadas será destinada a la organización pro inmigrante Families Belong Together (Las Familias Merecen Estar Juntas) y parte de lo que se recaude en el concierto de Las Vegas irá a apoyar los esfuerzos de los “soñadores.”

“Es una misión que es muy importante para mí y para toda mi familia,” explicó. Desde hace varias décadas los Fernández han apoyado diversas causas en Estados Unidos en materia migratoria.

“Ahora estamos ayudando específicamente a los más desprotegidos, a niños que fueron separados de sus padres, a jóvenes que luchan por el lugar que consideran su país,” manifestó.

LA MADUREZ DE LOS 50

Además de preparar la gira ‘Hecho en México’ y asesorar profesionalmente a Alex, Fernández se dedicó a sí mismo durante la pandemia, periodo durante el cual estuvo en su casa de Puerto Vallarta (México) y a acercase “más a Dios.”

“Me siento muy bien, en paz. Siento que maduré mucho también. El ver la posibilidad de morir de repente (por el coronavirus) te hace reevaluar muchas cosas,” indicó.

Esa madurez que supone cumplir 50 años el próximo día 24 de abril hasta le ha cambiado la perspectiva y se ha reconciliado con las canas: “Me las he pintado desde muy joven, pero ya me cansé.”

EL POTRILLO MENTOR

Hasta marzo del año pasado, Alejandro Fernández seguía el patrón tradicional de la industria musical: Primero el disco y después la gira.

Esta vez, a su exitoso disco ‘Hecho en México’ le ha sumado varios sencillos como ‘Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor,” con Mon Laferte, ‘Decepciones,’ con Calibre 50, y ‘Duele,’ con Christian Nodal y se espera que en los Latin AMAs estrene una canción con el rey de los corridos tumbados Natanael Cano.

Fernández contó que siente que en esta etapa tiene la “obligación” de apoyar a las nuevas generaciones “que están haciendo cosas increíbles” y que quieren, como él, la “expansión” de la música mexicana.

Su consejo es que “sigan empujando los límites hasta que encuentren una identidad musical con la que sientan cómodos.”

Alejandro Fernández announces tour, including Sept. 12 in Fresno, after facing death during the pandemic

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández emotionally announced Tuesday (April 13) that he is returning to the United States concert stages and will do so with his son Alex after having to suspend his tour in 2020 due to a pandemic in which he has “faced” death.

“I’m very excited to get back to shows with him,” said Fernández. The artists will join forces on the U.S. leg of their ‘Hecho en México’ (Made in Mexico) tour, which had to be suspended due to the pandemic after just five dates in early 2020.

“Coming back after supporting him for so long is very special for me,” said Fernández, nicknamed El Potrillo, who said that he has also been involved in what will be his son’s next album.

Alejandro Fernández performs at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards on Oct. 28, 2020 in Guadalajara, México. Manuel Velásquez Getty Images for LARAS

With 29 years of professional artistic life, although he had previously participated in projects with his father, the legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, the artist has traveled the world with his very Mexican pop and mariachi. However, he admitted that his fans may notice some changes.

“I have faced death during the pandemic. It has been very difficult. Many dear people have left me,” he revealed without naming names. His father is now 81 years old and has been plagued with disease in recent years.

It was not only COVID-19 that forced him to reflect on the ephemerality of life. This Thursday (April 15) he will receive the Icon Award at the Latin American Music Awards.

After dozens of awards, it is hard to think that they are still special, but El Potrillo assures that he “treasures them” and this especially because he “made him look back” and it will be the first of this style that he receives.

“I hadn’t realized that I’m about to turn 30 in this,” he admitted. Three decades of music represent hundreds of songs, charro suits, hats, formal suits, ties, tequilazos and ayayays. But he assures that he feels “like the first day. That little tickle has not gone away and I am already counting the days.”

The U.S. tour will kick off in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 10. It will continue through Sacramento on Sept. 11 at the Golden 1 Center and Fresno at the Save Mart Center on Sept. 12. With emotion he affirms that he will be in Las Vegas to give The Cry of Mexican Independence, “as I have done for years, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.”

The tour will end in Phoenix on Oct. 24 after passing through cities such as Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, New York, Miami and San Antonio, among others.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, online only, at ticketmaster.com.

Part of the box office from the 19 announced dates will go to pro-immigrant organization Families Belong Together and part of the proceeds from the Las Vegas concert will go to support the efforts of the “dreamers.”

“It is a mission that is very important to me and to my entire family,” he explained. For several decades, the Fernández family has supported various causes in the United States on immigration matters.

“Now we are specifically helping the most vulnerable, children who were separated from their parents, young people fighting for the place they consider their country,” he said.

THE MATURITY OF THE 50s

In addition to preparing the ‘Hecho en México’ tour and professionally advising Alex, Fernández dedicated himself during the pandemic, during which time he was at his home in Puerto Vallarta and to get closer to God.

“I feel very good, at peace. I feel like I matured a lot too. Seeing the possibility of dying suddenly (from the coronavirus) makes you re-evaluate many things,” he said.

That maturity that means turning 50 on April 24 has even changed his perspective and he has reconciled with gray hair: “I have painted them from a very young age, but I’m tired of it.”

THE MENTOR FOAL

Until March of last year, Alejandro Fernández followed the traditional pattern of the music industry: First the album and then the tour.

This time, to his successful album ‘Made in México’ he has added several singles such as ‘Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor,’ with Mon Laferte, ‘Decepciones,’ with Caliber 50, and ‘Duele’ with Christian Nodal.

It is expected that at the Latin AMAs he will premiere a song with Natanael Cano.

Fernández said that he feels that at this stage he has an “obligation” to support the new generations “who are doing incredible things” and who want, like him, the “expansion” of Mexican music.

His advice is to “keep pushing the boundaries until you find a musical identity that you feel comfortable with.”

Hecho en México

* con Alex Fernández

+ con Christian Nodal

# con HA*ASH

Sept. 10 : Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Theatre

Sept. 11: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center*

Sept. 12: Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center*

Sept. 15: Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Sept. 17: Albuquerque, NM , Río Rancho Events Center*

Sept. 18: El Paso, TX, UTEP Don Haskins Center*

Sept. 24: Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Sept. 26: Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena*

Sept. 30: Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 1: New York, NY, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 3: Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena#

Oct. 5: Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 8: Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Oct. 9: Hidalgo, TX, Payne Arena*

Oct. 10: San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center*

Oct. 15: San José, CA, SAP Center at San Jose+

Oct. 16: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena+

Oct. 22: Los Ángeles, CA, The Forum+

Oct. 24: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre*