Danna Paola: “Si no te amas a ti mismo, no puedes amar a nadie”

Las manifestaciones del 8-M de 2018 en Madrid sirvieron de acicate para que la llamada ‘Princesa del Pop Latina,’ Danna Paola, alzara la voz, denunciara que había sido víctima de un intento de abuso y emprendiera un proceso de empoderamiento que toma forma en “un disco cien por cien feminista.”

“Si no te amas a ti mismo, no puedes amar a nadie. Hasta que no entendí eso, no descubrí por qué me había ido tan mal en el amor,” reconoce a Efe sobre sus conclusiones esta actriz, compositora e intérprete musical en una entrevista por la salida al mercado de su último álbum, ‘K.O.’ (Universal), que incluye cortes como ‘Friend de Semana’ con Aitana o ‘No Bailes Sola’ con Sebastián Yatra.

Es fruto de un proceso “terapéutico” de dos años de encontrarse a sí misma, “como persona y por supuesto como mujer dentro de la industria, pero también en la vida para no entregarse a quien no lo valora,” dice, y de transformar todo eso en arte y música en la que ha estado plenamente implicada como autora.

“Muchas relaciones me dejaron K.O. Esta última catarsis que tuve me dejó así. Me preguntaba: ¿Por qué me pasan estas cosas a mí? ¿Qué tan mala suerte voy a tener, qué estoy haciendo mal y por qué repito los mismos patrones? Fue cuestión de mirarme al espejo, reconocerme y reconocer mis errores, juzgar a las otras personas como maestros de vida y considerarlo todo un aprendizaje,” añade.

Así surgieron canciones como ‘Sola’ o ‘Calla Tú,’ pero también una valiente confesión a través de Youtube. Según relató, fue drogada por varios hombres a los que conoció casualmente durante una cena en el periodo de grabaciones de la serie ‘Élite’ en Madrid, aunque afortunadamente logró escapar de ellos con ayuda de un amigo.

“Como mujer, hermana y amiga, era importante avisar que si a mí me había pasado les podía pasar a otras, que somos vulnerables todos, que vivimos en un mundo de mierda y que las cosas siguen siendo un poco difíciles para nosotras, pero que seguimos en la lucha y no nos cansaremos,” precisa.

La Policía se puso en contacto con ella posteriormente y así descubrió que el mismo grupo había sido denunciado ya varias veces por seguir el mismo “modus operandi” con otras mujeres.

“No supe más ni quise, porque yo también quedé muy shockeada,” cuenta Danna Paola, que lejos de guardar mal recuerdo de Madrid por aquel episodio, asegura que la capital española es “donde más libre y más abrazada” se ha sentido en estos últimos años.

En su viaje de empoderamiento, otra canción importante de su último álbum es ‘Me, Myself,’ interpretada junto al británico Mika, y que escribió a finales de 2018 para exorcizar otra mala experiencia, cuando una empresa de productos de cabello la llamó “gorda” tras haber grabado un spot comercial para ellos.

“Era un momento en el que no estaba cómoda ni con mi físico ni con mis emociones,” confiesa la mexicana, que quiere lanzar el mensaje de que “que la imperfección es perfección y de que debemos buscar la manera de amarnos tal y como somos.”

Ella retó a sus seguidores por redes a mencionar tres cosas de sus físicos que les gustaran y pocos fueron capaces de alcanzar ese número. “Uno siempre se ve más los defectos, sobre todo del cuerpo,” constata, antes de citar qué es lo que más le gusta del suyo: “Mis ojos, mi culo y mis manos.”

¿Y cómo artista? “Me gusta mucho cómo canto. Es algo en lo que he trabajado mucho. Eso no es ser ególatra ni soberbio, es reconocer lo bueno que eres haciendo algo,” opina, antes de confesar por contra que se considera “muy mala bailarina. Aunque voy mejorando.”

Como jurado en el programa de talentos en México de ‘La Academia,’ señala que lo que distingue a un buen artista es la preparación. “Es el que no cree que lo sabe todo, sino el que se sigue levantando y dando clases. El que escucha. Yo sigo preparándome, aunque llevo 21 años de carrera, porque siempre va a haber alguien mejor que yo,” afirma.

De esa forma esta artista precoz (comenzó con 6 años en televisión) ha llegado al título de ‘Princesa Latina del Pop.’

“Me lo ha dado el público y me emociona, porque he trabajado para lograrlo. Me siento superorgullosa de ser mexicana y de llevar mi país por todo el mundo. El día que deje de disfrutar lo que soy y el proceso, me retiro,” señala.

Danna Paola también se considera buena actriz. Su retirada de ‘Élite’ llegó para enfocarse plenamente en la música durante un tiempo y ahora, con un disco recién editado y otro en proceso, según anuncia, ya piensa en volver al mundo de la interpretación.

“Espero que sea este año, pero tendría que llegar el proyecto indicado, que sea un reto para mí, que no siga siendo la chica de la clase después de ‘Élite,’” anticipa, al comentar que también le gusta escribir sus propias historias y que “en algún momento” le gustaría producir y dirigir.

Danna Paola: “If you don’t love yourself, you can’t love anyone”

The 8-M 2018 demonstrations in Madrid served as an incentive for the so-called ‘Princess of Latin Pop,’ Danna Paola, to raise her voice, denounce that she had been the victim of an attempted abuse and to undertake a process of empowerment that takes shape in “a one hundred percent feminist album.”

“If you don’t love yourself, you can’t love anyone. Until I understood that, I didn’t find out why my love had gone so badly,” admitted the actress, composer and musical performer about her conclusions during an interview for the release of her latest album, ‘KO’ (Universal), which includes tracks such as ‘Friend de Semana’ with Aitana or ‘No Bailes Sola’ with Sebastián Yatra.

It is the result of a two-year “therapeutic” process of finding herself, “as a person and of course as a woman within the industry, but also in life so as not to surrender to those who do not value it,” she said, and to transform all that into art and music in which she has been fully involved as an author.

“Many relationships knocked me out. This last catharsis I had left me like this. I was wondering: Why do these things happen to me? How unlucky am I going to have, what am I doing wrong and why do I repeat the same patterns? It was question of looking in the mirror, recognizing myself and my mistakes, judging other people as teachers of life and considering it all a learning process.”

This is how songs like ‘Sola’ or ‘Calla Tú’ arose, but also a brave confession through YouTube. According to her, she was drugged by several men whom she met by chance during a dinner during the ‘Elite’ television series recording period in Madrid, although fortunately she managed to escape from them with the help of a friend.

“As a woman, sister and friend, it was important to warn that if it had happened to me it could happen to others, that we are all vulnerable, that we live in a shitty world and that things are still a bit difficult for us, but that we continue in the fight and we will not tire,” she said.

The police subsequently contacted her and thus discovered that the same group had already been denounced several times for following the same “modus operandi” with other women.

“I did not know more nor did I want to, because I was also very shocked,” says Danna Paola, who, far from having bad memories of Madrid for that episode, assures that the Spanish capital is “where she has felt the most free and most embraced” in these last years.

On her empowerment journey, another important song from her latest album is ‘Me, Myself,’ performed alongside Brit Mika, and which she wrote in late 2018 to exorcise another bad experience, when a hair products company called her “fat” after having recorded a commercial for them.

“It was a time when I was not comfortable with either my physique or my emotions,” confesses the Mexican, who wants to send the message that “that imperfection is perfection and that we must find a way to love ourselves as we are.”

She challenged her followers through networks to mention three things about their physiques that they liked and few were able to reach that number. “One always sees the flaws more, especially the body,” she notes, before citing what she likes most about hers: “My eyes, my ass and my hands.”

And as an artist? “I really like the way I sing. It’s something I’ve worked a lot on. That’s not being egotistical or arrogant, it’s recognizing how good you are at doing something,” she said, before confessing she is considered “a very bad dancer. Although I’m improving.”

As a jury member in the ‘La Academia’ talent show in México, she points out that what distinguishes a good artist is preparation. “She is the one who does not believe she knows everything, but the one who continues to get up and teach. The one who listens. I continue to prepare myself, even though I have been in a 21-year career, because there will always be someone better than me,” she says.

In this way, this precocious artist (she began when she was 6 on television) has reached the title of ‘Latin Princess of Pop. “The public has given it to me and it excites me, because I have worked to achieve it. I feel super proud to be Mexican and to take my country around the world. The day I stop enjoying who I am and the process, I will retire,” she points out.

Danna Paola is also considered a good actress. Her retirement from ‘Elite’ was to focus fully on music for a time and now, with a newly released album and another in the process. She is already thinking about returning to the world of interpretation.

“I hope it will be this year, but the right project would have to come, that it be a challenge for me, that I do not continue being the girl in the class after ‘Elite,’” she said, adding that she also likes to write her own stories and that “at some point” she would like to produce and direct.