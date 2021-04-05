Segunda temporada de la serie de Selena Quintanilla se estrena el 4 de mayo

La actriz Christian Serratos en el papel de Selena Quintanilla en la serie de Netflix. / Actress Christian Serratos plays the role of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla in the Netflix series. Agencia EFE

La segunda temporada de la serie de televisión sobre la cantante texana Selena Quintanilla se estrenará el próximo 4 de mayo, anunció este lunes la plataforma Netflix.

La compañía desveló también hoy un adelanto de lo que se podrá ver en esta segunda y última temporada del éxito sobre la vida de Selena Quintanilla.

En este video, de poco más de un minuto de duración, se puede ver a la actriz Christian Serratos, que interpreta a la reina del Tex-Mex en ‘Selena: The Series,’ sobre un escenario acompañada de cinco músicos e interpretando una de las canciones más conocidas de la cantante texana, ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.’

Si en la primera temporada de la serie se veía los inicios de la carrera de la joven de Corpus Christi, donde se estrenó en pequeños conciertos junto con su familia, en la segunda temporada Selena Quintanilla está ya al borde del estrellato.

“El viaje de Selena Quintanilla a través del mundo de la música tejana continúa. Al aprender a manejar su recién descubierto éxito, Selena lucha por mantener el equilibrio, la familia, el amor y una floreciente carrera,” destacó Netflix en un comunicado.

Esta segunda parte de ‘Selena: The Series’ contará con nueve capítulos en los que se podrá ver, más allá de Serratos, a Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí González, Seidy López, Jesse Posey, Julio Macias y Natasha Pérez.

En esta segunda entrega, la serie narra los años de “arduo trabajo y sacrificio” de Selena y su familia y que se tradujeron en que la joven texana se convirtiera “en la artista latina más exitosa de todos los tiempos,” según Netflix.

La serie se convirtió en enero pasado en uno de los grandes éxitos de Netflix en EE.UU., donde ya ha sido vista en más de 25 millones de hogares en todo el mundo desde que se iniciaron las transmisiones apenas 28 días después de su debut en diciembre de 2020.

La producción llegó a la lista de las 10 series más vistas de Netflix en 23 países, incluyendo Estados Unidos, México, Argentina, Colombia y Perú. La mitad de los seguidores de ‘Selena: The Series’ son de Estados Unidos, donde la serie ocupó en su primera semana de transmisión el primer lugar de la lista.

Estas cifras apuntan a que Netflix acertó al recuperar la leyenda de la reina del Tex-Mex, que ya fue inmortalizada por Jennifer López en la película ‘Selena’ (1997), que recientemente fue nominada para ingresar en el Registro Nacional de Cine de Estados Unidos, organismo de la Biblioteca del Congreso.

Selena series kicks off second season on May 4

The second season of the television series about Texan singer Selena Quintanilla will premiere on May 4, Netflix announced on Monday.

The company also unveiled today a preview of what can be seen in this second and final season of the success on the life of Selena Quintanilla.

La serie de Netflix sobre la vida de Selena Quintanilla regresa el 4 de mayo, reveló la plataforma de contenidos este lunes. / The Netflix series on the life of singer Selena Quintanilla returns on May 4, the company announced Monday. Cortesía Agencia EFE

In this video, just over a minute long, you can see actress Christian Serratos, who plays the queen of Tex-Mex in ‘Selena: The Series,’ on stage accompanied by five musicians and performing one of the best known songs of the Texan singer, ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.’

If the first season of the series saw the beginnings of the career of the young woman from Corpus Christi, where she made her debut in small concerts together with her family, in the second season Selena Quintanilla is already on the brink of stardom.

“Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the world of Tejano music continues. By learning to manage her newfound success, Selena struggles to maintain balance, family, love and a burgeoning career,” Netflix said in a statement.

This second part of ‘Selena: The Series’ will have nine chapters in which it will be possible to see, beyond Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí González, Seidy López, Jesse Posey, Julio Macias and Natasha Pérez.

In this second installment, the series chronicles the years of “hard work and sacrifice” by Selena and her family, which resulted in the young Texan becoming “the most successful Latin artist of all time,” according to Netflix.

The series became one of Netflix’s biggest hits in the U.S. last January, where it has already been seen in more than 25 million homes around the world since broadcasting began just 28 days after its debut in December 2020.

The production made it to the list of the 10 most watched Netflix series in 23 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru. Half of the followers of ‘Selena: The Series’ are from the United States, where the series occupied the first place on the list in its first week of transmission.

These figures suggest that Netflix was right to recover the legend of the queen of Tex-Mex, which was already immortalized by Jennifer López in the movie ‘Selena’ (1997), which was recently nominated to enter the United States National Film Registry Unidos, an agency of the Library of Congress.