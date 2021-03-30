Mexicoestadounidense gana un Guinness por ver ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 191 veces

Agustín Alanis en sus redes sociales aparece posando con su certificado de récord Guinness como la persona que más veces ha asistido a una sala de cine a ver una misma película, con su asistencia a 191 pases de ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ / Agustín Alanis in his social networks appears posing with his Guinness record certificate as the person who has attended a movie theater the most times to see the same movie, with his attendance at 191 screenings of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Agencia EFE

El mexicoestadounidense Agustín Alanis, residente en Florida, logró un récord Guinness como la persona que más veces ha asistido a una sala de cine a ver una misma película, con su asistencia a 191 pases de ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ el filme de la saga de súper héroes de la que es fanático.

El canal Local 10 de Tampa hizo eco este martes de la hazaña de Alanis, que obtuvo el récord a pesar de no haber sido capaz todavía de cumplir su meta de ver 200 veces la película producida por Marvel, que tiene una duración de más de tres horas.

En sus cuentas en las redes sociales Alanis publicó una fotografía en la que aparece con el certificado de ganador de un Guinness World Record y banderines con los colores de su equipo de fútbol, los Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, México.

“¡¡Soy Oficialmente Increíble!!! Poseedor del título de Guinness World Records por la mayor cantidad de veces asistiendo al cine para ver la misma película,” escribió Alanis.

Con un presupuesto de $356 millones, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) logró una recaudación de $2.798 mil millones y superó así a ‘Avatar’ (2009) como la película más taquillera de la historia.

Sin embargo, y tras su reestreno en China a mediados de este mes de marzo, ‘Avatar’ recuperó ese honorífico título al ingresar en total $2.841 mil millones, según la web especializada Box Office Mojo.

El 14 de junio de 2019 Alanis había comunicado por las redes sociales que ya había visto el filme dirigido por los hermanos Russo 116 veces y le faltaban 84 sesiones más para lograr las 200 que se había propuesto.

Para probar las 116 veces que vio ‘Avengers: Endagame’ hasta el 14 de junio publicó 116 fotografías, todas ellas posando con la entrada en la mano y junto a un empleado de los cines donde se proyectaba el filme de superhéroes.

En 2018 el récord de más visualizaciones de una misma película en salas cinematográficas lo tenía Anthony ‘Nem’ Mitchell, de Charlotte, Carolina del Norte, que asistió a 103 proyecciones de ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Mexican American wins a Guinness for watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 191 times

Mexican American Agustín Alanis, a Florida resident, achieved a Guinness record as the person who has attended a movie theater the most times to see the same movie, with his attendance at 191 screenings of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ the film by the saga of super heroes.

Agustín Alanis, residente en Florida, posa con su certificado de récord Guinness como la persona que más veces ha asistido a una sala de cine a ver una misma película, con su asistencia a 191 pases de ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ / Florida resident Agustín Alanis poses with his Guinness record certificate as the person who has attended a movie theater the most times to see the same movie, with his attendance at 191 screenings of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Guinness World Records Agencia EFE

The Tampa Local 10 television station on Tuesday echoed the feat of Alanis, who obtained the record despite not having yet been able to meet his goal of seeing 200 times the film produced by Marvel, which has a duration of more than three hours.

In his accounts on social networks Alanis published a photograph in which he appears with a Guinness World Record certificate and pennants with the colors of his soccer team, the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, México.

“I’m Officially Awesome !!! Holder of the Guinness World Records title for the most number of times going to the cinema to see the same movie,” wrote Alanis.

With a budget of $356 million, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ grossed $2.798 billion and thus surpassed ‘Avatar’ (2009) as the highest grossing film in history.

However, and after its re-release in China in mid-March, ‘Avatar’ recovered that title by earning a total of $2.841 billion, according to the specialized website Box Office Mojo.

On June 14, 2019, Alanis had communicated through social networks that he had already seen the film directed by the Russo brothers 116 times and he needed 84 more sessions to achieve the 200 that he had proposed.

To prove the 116 times that he saw ‘Avengers: Endagame’ until June 14, he published 116 photographs, all of them posing with the ticket in his hand and next to a cinema employee where the superhero film was projected.

In 2018, the record for most views of the same film in cinemas was held by Anthony ‘Nem’ Mitchell, from Charlotte, North Carolina, who attended 103 screenings of ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’