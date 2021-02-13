Yuri: “¿Cómo no voy a creer en el amor después de tantos años casada?”

En vísperas de San Valentín, la cantante mexicana Yuri publica su nuevo tema, ‘¿Dónde Quedo Yo?,’ dedicada a los corazones rotos. Pero en entrevista confiesa que ella siente todo lo contrario: “¿Cómo no voy a creer en el amor después de tantos años casada?” Agencia EFE

En vísperas de San Valentín, la cantante mexicana Yuri publica su nuevo tema, ‘¿Dónde Quedo Yo?,’ dedicada a los corazones rotos. Pero en entrevista con Efe confiesa que ella siente todo lo contrario: “¿Cómo no voy a creer en el amor después de tantos años casada?”

“Tengo un matrimonio de 26 años, claro que creo en el amor y claro que existe. El amor a la vida, a tu pareja... creo que el estar siempre en pareja te hace bien, te hace sentirte viva, pero las mujeres que no tengan pareja no pasa nada, el amor a ti mismo también es muy importante,” cuenta la cantante de 57 años este sábado.

A la cantante, conocida de joven como la Madonna mexicana, le habría gustado cantar una canción amorosa porque “lo que más motiva a vivir es definitivamente el amor: a un hijo, a Dios, a la vida o a la pareja,” aunque reconoce que los artistas tienen que dar voz en ciertas ocasiones a quienes no pueden contar lo que les gustaría decir.

“Soy la vocera de aquellos que quieren contar sus historias y no pueden. El ser mujer madura y tener fracasos en mi vida pasada me llena de fuerza para cantar esas historias,” dice la artista, quien recuerda que tuvo muchos problemas de joven los cuales pudo resolver a través del cristianismo.

El creador del tema es Joss Favela, un compositor de 30 años que comenzó escribiendo canciones de regional mexicano pero que recientemente ha creado canciones para artistas de otros géneros.

“Hace dos años lo conocí y me gustó mucho cómo trata a la gente qué cantan sus canciones, no es como otros que te dicen ‘yo te mando mis canciones y la que te guste me dices,’ no, él dice ‘a mí me gusta conocer al cantante, me gusta vibrarlo, sentirlo,’” explica la artista que popularizó éxitos como ‘Maldita Primavera’ o ‘El Apagón.’

CONSUELO PARA MUCHOS

‘¿Dónde Quedo Yo?’ es la canción perfecta para la época actual, agrega porque muchas parejas lo están pasando mal por la convivencia o por la separación y algunas incluso se están deshaciendo.

“La temática es muy común y sin querer queriendo le estamos dando a la gente lo que está viviendo en la actualidad, a las parejas. El COVID ha traído muchos problemas a mucha gente, a todos los seres humanos en lo físico, en lo emocional y en lo espiritual, y también a las parejas,” considera.

Yuri no deja de renovarse en sus vestuarios, estilos y géneros musicales en los que se adentra. Sin embargo, en ‘¿Dónde Quedo Yo?’ regresa a las baladas después de haberse atrevido al género urbano junto al puertorriqueño Nio García y vuelve a los golpes que le dio la vida para poder interpretar esta canción que estrenó el viernes.

“Como ochentera siempre me encanta refrescarme con nuevas ondas de géneros actuales y también en la moda, de todo. A mí me encanta buscar, me encanta renovarme, siempre estar dándole a mi público cosas diferentes,” cuenta.

EL EMPODERAMIENTO DE YURI

Y, a pesar de que la canción es compatible con su repertorio más habitual, el vídeo de nuevo es arriesgado y aparece con al menos seis conjuntos de lo más excéntricos, unos con colores más vibrantes y otros con pedrería y color oro.

Además, está filmado en la conocida hacienda Uayamón, en el suroriental estado de Campeche, un lugar en el que la cantante quería filmar desde hace cinco años.

“Esta (hacienda) me llamaba la atención por los paisajes. Por lo que conlleva esta canción, que es muy melancólica, quería algo como antiguo, algo que empatara mucho y quedó perfecto. (...) Desde hace cinco años quería grabar ahí porque a mí me encanta la antigüedad. A mi mamá le encantaban las antigüedades y hasta tenemos un museo pequeño en mi casa,” contó.

El videoclip añade un sentido diferente a la canción, pues se ve a una mujer “rota de dolor” pero empoderada, algo que a Yuri le gusta transmitir a través de los vestuarios y maquillajes.

“Las mujeres tenemos que estar bellas, hermosas y empoderadas. No importa que te dejen, pasa página. Tú eres hermosa, tu vales y el empoderamiento es eso para mí: valorarse. Eso es lo que quiero mostrar aparte, siempre estoy pendiente de las tendencias, también quiero decir ‘mi amor tú vales, ámate, quiérete, siéntete hermosa,’” expresa la cantante.

Yuri: “How can I not believe in love after being married for so many years?”

On Valentine’s Day eve, Mexican singer Yuri released her new song, ‘¿Dónde Quedo Yo? (Where Do I Stay?), which is dedicated to broken hearts. But in an interview she confesses that she feels the opposite: “How can I not believe in love after being married for so many years?”

“I have a marriage of 26 years, of course I believe in love and of course it exists. The love of life, of your partner ... I believe that always being in a relationship does you good, it makes you feel alive, but women who do not have a partner, nothing happens, love of yourself is also very important,” the 57-year-old Yuri said Saturday.

The singer, known as the Mexican Madonna as a young woman, would have liked to sing a love song because “what most motivates us to live is definitely love: a child, God, life or a partner,” although she acknowledges that artists have to give a voice on certain occasions to those who cannot tell what they would like to say.

“I am the spokesperson for those who want to tell their stories and cannot. Being a mature woman and having failures in my past life gives me the strength to sing those stories,” says the artist, who remembers that she had many problems as a young woman which she was able to solve through Christianity.

The creator of the song is Joss Favela, a 30-year-old songwriter who began writing regional Mexican songs but has recently created songs for artists of other genres.

“Two years ago I met him and I really liked how he treats people who sing his songs, it is not like others who tell you ‘I send you my songs and the one you like you tell me;’ no, he says to me ‘I like to meet the singer, I like to shakee him, feel him,’” explains the artist whose hits include ‘Maldita Primavera’ or ‘El Apagón.’

COMFORT FOR MANY

‘¿Dónde Quedo Yo?’ is the perfect song for the current era, she adds because many couples are having a hard time living together or separating, and some are even falling apart.

“The theme is very common and unintentionally we are giving people what they are living today, couples. The COVID has brought many problems to many people, to all human beings physically, emotionally and spiritually, and also to couples,” she added.

Yuri does not stop renewing herself in her costumes, styles and musical genres in which he delves into. However, in ‘¿Dónde Quedo Yo?’ she returns to ballads after daring to the urban genre with Puerto Rican Nio García and returns to the blows that life gave him to be able to interpret this song that he premiered on Friday.

“As a 1980s product I always love to refresh myself with new waves of current genres and also in fashion, everything. I love searching, I love renewing myself, always giving my audience different things,” she says.

THE EMPOWERMENT OF YURI

And, although the song is compatible with her most common repertoire, the video is once again risky and appears with at least six very eccentric outfits, some with more vibrant colors and others with rhinestones and gold.

In addition, it is filmed in the well-known Uayamón farm, in the southeastern state of Campeche, a place where the singer had wanted to film for five years.

“This (hacienda) caught my attention because of the landscapes. Because of what this song entails, which is very melancholic, I wanted something like old, something that tied a lot and it was perfect. (...) For five years I wanted to record there because I love antiquity. My mom loved antiques and we even have a small museum in my house,” she said.

The video clip adds a different meaning to the song, as a woman is seen “broken with pain” but empowered, something that Yuri likes to convey through the costumes and makeup.

“Women have to be beautiful, beautiful and empowered. It doesn't matter if they leave you, turn the page. You are beautiful, you are worth it and empowerment is that for me: valuing myself. That is what I want to show apart, I am always aware of trends, I also want to say ‘my love you are worth, love yourself, love yourself, feel beautiful,’” she said.