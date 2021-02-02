Video project brings to life real-life in the Central Valley

Angelina Moreno (left) and Artevism Fellow Cecilia Moreno (right) during a scene of “More than a Bread Basket” video, a project of the 2020 ArteVism Fellowship Program which premiered on Jan. 25. Special to Vida en el Valle

The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t stop ArteVism fellows Cecilia Moreno, Ariana Cruz-Araiza, María Torres and Mercedes Pineda-López from completing their video project ‘More than a Bread Basket’ which follows a series of fictional characters based on the real-life experiences of learning group members and their extended families and friends.

“It was a great opportunity to learn to collaborate with other individuals in the Central Valley who I haven’t been connected with. It was a great learning experience,” said Moreno of the 2020 ArteVism Fellowship Program by the American Friends Service Committee Pan Valley Institute in partnership with Fresno State’s College of Arts and Humanities and Department of Theater and Dance.

ArteVism fellow Cecilia Moreno. Special to Vida en el Valle

The fellowship was funded thanks to a grant from an anonymous donor “to develop a project at the intersection of art and civic engagement,” said Dr. Gina Sandi-Díaz, assistant Professor of Theatre Department of Theatre and Dance at Fresno State who coordinated the artistic, creative process of the project.

Moreno, Cruz-Araiza, Torres and Pineda-López created, wrote, and directed the video which premiered on Jan. 25 and was the culmination of months of work in the midst of a pandemic that has affected people all over the world and the valley and prevented them from being able to do things at full capacity they wish to because of state regulations.

“But we did the best we can, and the result was really good,” said Moreno who is of Yokut and Mexican heritage.

PVI Program Director Myrna Martínez Nateras said one of the goals of the fellowship program was to “empower and foster civic engagement and community building through artistic expression among Latinx and Indigenous youth in the Central Valley.”

The four fellows, ages 18 to 29, were selected after an intensive selection process that included dozens of nominations said Martínez Nateras, adding that the fellows are not only role models for youth but also for adults as some of the fellows themselves are either immigrants for first generation and very family oriented.

ArteVism fellow Ariana Cruz-Araiza. Special to Vida en el Valle

“This fellowship was particularly challenging because of the time (COVID-19),” said Myrna, adding that everyone involved in the program had to make adjustments to what was originally envision of the fellowship prior to the pandemic.

Originally the fellowship aimed to produce original theatre pieces, to serve as an on ramp to civil society involvement in their Central Valley communities including community engagement, gatherings, intensive trainings, etc.

“Originally we were going to develop a group in each of these communities where the fellows are located. We have two fellows in Merced, one in Fresno and one in Tulare, and they were going to create a small group of youth in their communities,” Sandi-Díaz said of the original plan that included sharing those plays with people from the community.

Dr. Gina Sandi-Diaz, assistant Professor of Theatre Department of Theatre and Dance at Fresno State who coordinated the artistic, creative process of the ArteVism project. Special to Vida en el Valle

“But because the pandemic hit, we had to restructure all of that into the virtual world. So, the fellows ended up working together and creating a sort of a cohort between the four of them, and they brought each of their members of their communities into the group,” Sandi-Diaz said adding that “we ended up with a group of around 20 youth from different communities of the Central Valley and the fellows were working with them regularly thought zoom meetings.”

Sandi-Díaz said the theme that came coming up during the meeting was the youth trying to survive the pandemic as some were losing their jobs, didn’t have a space for social interactions etc.

“It really because a space for them to help each other out,” Sandi-Díaz said, adding that they were sharing their life experiences and what it meant to live in the valley and the valley they want to see in the future.

Based on all that, Sandi-Díaz guided the fellows with a workshop to turn those stories into a script which eventually ended up becoming a 20 minutes video about different people that live in the Central Valley and how they view life here. The video follows four different stories including one about what is like to be a young man of color and the lack of educational and work opportunities for them.

For the video project, the fellows used storytelling and dramatization to bring to life those life experience of the group of youths from Fresno, Merced, and Tulare counties on active citizenship and social problems in their communities throughout the Central Valley.

ArteVism fellow Maria Torres. Special to Vida en el Valle

The stories talk about different representation of “real life of people that live here in the valley,” Sandi-Díaz said, adding that the fellows wanted to show real images of the Central Valley versus the common representation of the Central Valley that people see in popular culture.

“And I think they accomplish this,” Sandi-Díaz added of the stories shows characters with different life experiences and with different goals. “And yeah, it’s a way of showing the diversity in which we live in today.”

The video project seeks to show the diversity and cultural richness of the Central Valley while examining the struggles and daily challenges faced by the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities that call the Central Valley home.

“It made me expand on my artistic side, like leaning how to write. I have done everything with my hands and creating artwork with my basketry and beading because I’m Native American,” said Moreno, who has been involved in many Native American language and cultural revitalization programs and continues to work with Native programs across California to work towards the revival and preservation of different Native cultures and languages.

“It allowed me to learn how to make skits and writing and research things and talk to other individuals who are doing the same thing, so it was a nice experience overall,” added Moreno, who is originally from the small, predominantly Mexican community of Orosi but after graduating from Orosi High School in 2012, she attended University of California, Merced earning her bachelor’s degree in December of 2019 and making Merced her home now.

Moreno said fellowships like the ArteVism are great opportunities and much needed in the Valley because “it’s an outlet for individuals to express their artwork in different manners.”

ArteVism fellow Mercedes Pineda-López. Special to Vida en el Valle

For Moreno, the fellowship also provide an opportunity “to have a new friendship” with the other three fellows, Torres, a 2019 graduate of Edison High School in Fresno who is in the Youth Leadership Institute, is currently an art major at Fresno City College and wants to pursue a career in animation; Pineda-López, whose parents are refugees from Central America, made Merced County her home after graduating from UC Merced; and Cruz-Araiza, of Wixaritari-Chichimeca-Xicana descent, was born to immigrant parents from México that migrated to Farmersville in Tulare County, overcoming great obstacles to become the first person in her family to graduate from college earning a degree in ethnic studies from CSU Stanislaus.

Because of the pandemic, they only meet twice in person but texted every day, have video calls to collaborate and help each other and expand their ideas of what they were doing in the program including reaching out into other communities.

“I had never had the chance to talk to different communities in the Hispanic community, because I’ve always been based in my Native American side,” said the 26 year old Moreno adding that she wants to help more than what she has done. “It was a great bonding with them (fellows) as well as everyone on the team. How we can be better for the community, especially in the Central Valley.”

“One of the goals of ArteVism is to help our Latinx and Indigenous youth to be seen as productive agents of social change,” said Nateras.