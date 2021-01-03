Congresistas quieren el film ‘Selena’ en el Registro Nacional de Cine

El Caucus Hispano del Congreso quiere que la película ‘Selena’ se agregue al Registro Nacional de Cine. / The Congressional Hispanic Caucus wants the movie ‘Selena’ added to National Film Registry. Special to Vida en el Valle

La película ‘Selena’ (1997), sobre la reina del tex-mex Selena Quintanilla, podría formar parte del Registro Nacional de Cine de los Estados Unidos si prospera el pedido realizado por congresistas latinos que quieren aumentar la presencia hispana en este organismo de la Biblioteca del Congreso.

Joaquín Castro, presidente del Caucus Hispano en el Congreso (CHC), pidió por carta a Carla Hayden, la bibliotecaria del Congreso, que agregue la película protagonizada por Jennifer López y Edward James Olmos y dirigida por Gregory Nava para que así se pueda asegurar que las “experiencias de los latinos estadounidenses estén bien representadas.”

En la misiva, enviada el 1 de enero y recogida primeramente por el canal NBC, el congresista por Texas indicó que la inclusión en 2021 de ‘Selena’ vendría a paliar en parte la “continua exclusión de los latinos por parte de la industria cinematográfica”.

Y por ello eligió la película biográfica de la estrella de la música texana, cinta que, en su opinión toca temas importantes de “identidad cultural y asimilación” que enfrentan las comunidades mexicoestadounidenses.”

“La película se ha convertido en un ícono querido de la cultura latina y ha tenido un gran éxito en el mercado general, demostrando de una vez por todas que las historias latinas son historias estadounidenses,” aseguró.

Castro indicó que en el futuro se harán eco de otras películas latinas que merecen ser preservadas en la Biblioteca del Congreso, pues presentan la “experiencia” de los latinos estadounidenses.

En caso de que la petición del CHC llegase a buen puerto, ‘Selena’ se sumaría a otras películas latinas que ya están en el Registro Nacional como ‘La Sal de la Tierra’ (1954), ‘I Am Joaquín’ (1969), ‘Zoot Suit’ (1981), ‘El Norte’ (1983), ‘Con Ganas de Triunfar’ (1988) y ‘Las Mujeres de Verdad Tienen Curvas (2002)

Durante más de un siglo, dice Castro en la carta, las películas han sido fundamentales para la forma en que los estadounidenses se entienden entre sí y la historia del país, y la “continua exclusión” de Hollywood afecta la forma en que los latinos son “percibidos, estereotipados y, con demasiada frecuencia, incomprendidos”.

Por este motivo el CHC se animó a escribir al Registro Nacional y recientemente a reunirse con estudios, representantes, sindicatos y cineastas, guionistas y actores para intentar solventar la situación.

Más de 25 años después de su asesinato, Selena Quintanilla sigue siendo un fenómeno de masas entre los latinos, como quedó patente en el éxito de la serie sobre la cantante que Netflix estrenó en diciembre pasado y que ya se sabe que tendrá nueva temporada.

Congressmembers want ‘Selena’ movie in the National Film Registry

The film ‘Selena’ (1997), about the queen of Tex-Mex Selena Quintanilla, could be part of the National Film Registry of the United States under a request made by Latino Congressmembers who want to increase the Hispanic presence in this body of the Library of Congress.

Joaquín Castro, president of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, expressed the request in a letter to Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, to add the film starring Jennifer López and Edward James Olmos and directed by Gregory Nava so that he can ensure that the “experiences of Latino Americans are well represented.”

The Jan. 1 letter, reported by NBC, the congressman from Texas indicated that the inclusion in 2021 of ‘Selena’ would partly alleviate the “continued exclusion of Latinos by the film industry.”

And that’s why he chose the biographical film of the Texas music star, a film that, in his opinion, touches on important issues of “cultural identity and assimilation” facing Mexican-American communities.”

“The film has become a beloved icon of Latino culture and has found widespread mainstream success, proving once and for all that Latino stories are American stories,” he said.”

Castro indicated that in the future they will echo other Latino films that deserve to be preserved in the Library of Congress, as they present the “experience” of Latino Americans.

If the caucus petition comes to fruition, ‘Selena’ would join other Latino films that are already in the National Registry such as ‘La Sal de la Tierra’ (1954), ‘I Am Joaquín’ (1969), ‘Zoot Suit’ (1981), ‘El Norte’ (1983), ‘Con Ganas de Triunfar’ (1988) and ‘Real Women Have Curves’ (2002).

For more than a century, Castro says in the letter, movies have been central to the way Americans understand each other and the country’s history, and the “continued exclusion” from Hollywood affects how Latinos are. “Perceived, stereotyped and, too often, misunderstood.”

For this reason, the CHC was encouraged to write to the National Registry and recently to meet with studios, representatives, unions and filmmakers, screenwriters and actors to try to solve the situation.

More than 25 years after her murder, Selena Quintanilla continues to be a mass phenomenon among Latinos, as was evident in the success of the series about the singer that Netflix premiered last December and which is already known to have a new season.

Castro indicated that in the future they will promote other Latino films that deserve to be preserved in the Library of Congress, as they present the “experience” of Latino Americans.