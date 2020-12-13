‘Selena: The Series’ hit some good/bad notes but didn’t fall flat

The Netflix production, ‘Selena: The Series,’ has gotten mixed reviews. But there are more hits than misses in the series about Tejano music icon Selena (as played by Christian Serratos). Agencia EFE

Fans of the Tejano superstar – whose story was first brought to the big screen in the 1997 ‘Selena’ biopic that starred Jennifer López – can be forgiven if they feel shortchanged by the Netflix series starring Christian Serratos.

They were expecting a tres leches cake but instead got served arroz y frijoles, a very generous helping at that in ‘Selena: The Series.’

“That actress does not look at all like Selena!”

“It really feels like a cheaply made lifetime/hallmark movie.”

“I started to watch it too but she really doesn’t look enough like Selena. She’s more petite, too skinny. Selena was more full and even in her face.”

“A disappointment! Bad hair, bad acting, bad script!!”

“My only complaint is the damn wigs! I could of made all those mofo’s look more realistic!!!”

OK, the comment about the wigs is on the nose.

But, those critics are missing so much more.

What they fail to realize is that the 9-chapter Netflix is more filling because of details missed in the 2-hour, 7-minute movie directed by Gregory Nava.

Before you start hurling your chanclas at me, think about this: Did you know Selena Quintanilla Pérez a lot better than her own sister Suzette Quintanilla? How well did you know their father, the driving force of a man that is Abraham Quintanilla Jr.?

Both have been involved as producers in the series which premiered on Dec. 4.

Selena, the Grammy award-winning singer who was slain in 1995, was much more than a vocalist who struggled with her Spanish when breaking into the Tejano music scene.

She was much more than rhinestone-studded bustiers and red lipstick.

She was much more than just a curvy figure.

The series presents a raw look at Selena’s upbringing, her dreams of crossing over into English and an over-demanding father who set all the rules.

Yes, this is not the movie.

“The difference is that the series is about the actual journey of us being a family, struggling to understand and figure out this musical part of us that we didn’t really realize that we had,” Suzette told Entertainment Tonight.

The drummer shared anecdotes and memorabilia with the Netflix writers.

The late Tejano singer Selena performs October 1993 at the Fresno fairgrounds. Vida en el Valle File Photo

So, we see Suzette and her brother, AB, sent to get groceries … and being abandoned by their father when he hands them food stamps to make the purchase.

We see Selena exploring her emotions by kissing her own fist and pretending it was a boy.

We see AB diving into a cafeteria dumpster to retrieve peach cans from which to make stage lights for the band.

We see a little girl give Selena an artificial, white flower that glows from the inside following the band’s concert.

And, there’s the father firing Chris Pérez upon discovering the lead guitarist’s love interest in Selena.

There is so much to learn about what shaped Selena y Los Dinos as they clawed their way to success in Tejano-crazed Texas, and later Selena as she expanded her base.

There’s an authentic feel to ‘Selena: The Series.’

The sprinkling of 1980s hits – ‘Our Lips Are Sealed,’ ‘Take Your Time (Do It Right),’ or ‘Too Shy’ – remind us of Selena’s interest in recording in English.

Apologies for making you read this far before you get a critique of the series.

Hits:

▪ Kudos to Ricardo Chavira (‘Desperate Housewives’) for channeling a controlling man we come to despise.

▪ The music is what makes this series. When Serrato dances at the start of ‘Carcacha,’ throws ‘¿Qué Creías?’ onstage at the face of a male from the audience who stands in as a cheating lover, or croons her signature song ‘Como La Flor,’ you can’t help but get emotional and maybe teary.

▪ EMI Latin, founded by José Behar in 1989, got its foot in the door by signing Selena that same year. That is accurately depicted in the series. The company’s roster included Emilio Naviara, who was Selena’s male equivalent on the Tejano music scene.

▪ The Quintanilla family succeeded together. That was woven throughout the series.

Misses

▪ Yes, the overall acting could have been better. What most fans remember most about Selena is her hearty laugh. That is sorely missing.

▪ Selena was beloved by young girls, especially dark-skinned ones who finally saw a reflection of themselves in the singer. This was hinted at in the first 9 episodes, but we hope more is displayed in the second series.

▪ Too many scenes of a tour bus rolling through rural, two-lane roads. Unless you’re a bus aficionado.

▪ “Anything for Selenas” has become an iconic quote in Texas, based on the 1997 movie where a pair of cholos help pull the tour bus out of the mud with their 1969 Chevy Impala. Dad Quintanilla plays down the quote as fiction, but it has become a part of Selena folklore and needs to be acknowledged.

Grade

B-

For the record, Rotten Tomatoes rates it 33%, while the fans have it at 43%.