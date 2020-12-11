All dressed up and nowhere to show off folklórico dance steps

Laura León, 10, of Parlier, performs with Los Niños de Aztlán but the group is currently grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

For a couple of weeks, 10-year-old Laura León forgot the steps to her favorite dance routine from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, it’s just that in-person dance lessons for Ballet Folklórico Los Niños Aztecas were grounded because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I did forget the dance moves but I was able to get back to practice,” said the Breletic Elementary School student from Parlier.

But, a week ago, the dance group had to abandon in-person classes for a second time.

León and Los Niños Aztecas are not alone.

The coronavirus has wrecked businesses, forced schools to resort to long-distance learning, challenged weddings and other large gatherings, and hampered sports ever since it changed lifestyles in early March.

COVID-19 has decimated the folklórico dance, first when the Danzantes Unidos Festival was forced to cancel a cultural tradition that began in 1979.

The event at Sunnyside High School would have drawn more than 1,500 dancers for workshops and three showcase concerts scheduled at Roosevelt High that would have spotlighted more than 45 folklórico dance troupes from throughout the United States.

“As much as we would love for this to go full speed ahead, we have to consider the safety of our participants,” said festival director María Luisa Colmenárez in mid-March, two weeks before the festival.

Since then, the lights have gone out for folklórico dancing.

Some dance groups have taken to online classes. Others, like Teocalli, have held in-person classes by requiring dancers to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.

“The pandemic has really put a stop to folklórico right now,” said Chalomé González of the Irene González Project.

She and her sister, Maía González, went online with dance lessons for Selma-based Centro de Folklor due to the pandemic. But, the virtual instruction was abandoned for various reasons, primarily that students were overwhelmed with virtual school learning.

“Plus, for our parents and our community, we wanted to make sure that we weren’t charging them when times are tough,” said Chalomé, speaking recently while Arte Américas helped celebrate the 30th anniversary of Danzantes del Valle, a coalition of folklórico groups in the region.

Instead of a performance showcasing the boot-stomping zapateados, the skirt-twirling sones nayaritas or the familiar charro-inspired ‘Son de La Negra,’ fans had to satisfy their addiction by viewing the few online shows offered.

“It’s such a missing piece in my life because I am a folklórico teacher and I dance myself in my group,” said González. “Seeing them on Instagram or taking pictures is not the same as an actual performance.

“We do some virtual stuff like YouTube videos, but it’s just not the same as that feeling that you get when you’re on stage and you hear the music and you see your friend’s group get on stage.”

Regionally, the last folklórico dance show was the High School Showoffs held at Fresno High School.

That has meant no Christmas shows like the ones organized by Fresno State’s Los Danzantes de Aztlán to commemorate Las Posadas. Nor the massive performance held in Porterville by Ballet Folklórico Oro de México.

González, who had hoped to choreography a feel-good choreography for the Danzantes Unidos Festival, also laments the lack of Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day celebrations that were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, the González sisters have curated an assembly of folkloric dance costumes at Arte Américas that can be viewed virtually.

Maía González, a Reedley College librarian, had looked forward to teaching fifth-grade students at the Danzantes Unidos Festival.

“I’m kind of bummed about it,” she said. “It’s an honor to be included as an instructor.”

Meanwhile, León looks forward to someday dancing in person with Los Niños Aztecas.

“I love it,” said León, who sported a folkloric dance costume and wore a facemark. She hopes to become a folkloric dance instructor.