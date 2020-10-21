Bad Bunny: ‘Basta ya de violencia machista. Se puede perrear y ser educado’

Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio MartÃnez Ocasio) attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Video Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. ZUMAPRESS.com

Bad Bunny aprovechó el 14 de octubre su discurso al ganar el premio al mejor artista latino en los Billboard Music Awards para lanzar un mensaje en español contra la violencia machista en la televisión estadounidense.

“Yo no soy un artista de mensaje social, esta canción no es de mensaje social, pero aprendamos que se puede perrear, ser educado y respetuoso a la misma vez. Si ella no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola,” afirmó el puertorriqueño tras interpretar su éxito ‘Yo Perreo Sola.’

Bad Bunny ganó en una categoría en la que también competían Anuel AA, J Balvin, Ozuna y Romeo Santos.

“Este premio se lo quiero dedicar a todas las mujeres del mundo entero, especialmente a las mujeres latinas y de Puerto Rico. Sin ustedes no existiría ni la música ni el reguetón así que basta ya de violencia machista, en contra de la mujer, vamos a educar ahora en el presente para un mejor futuro,” aseguró.

El discurso llegó tras su actuación en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood junto a Ivy Qeen y Nesi, rodeados de patinadores artísticos pero sin público por la pandemia del coronavirus.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

No es la primera vez que el artista aprovecha una plataforma televisiva para reivindicar asuntos sociales. A principios de este año mostró su repulsa por el asesinato en Puerto Rico de la mujer transgénero Neulisa “Alexa” Luciano Ruiz, con un mensaje reivindicativo durante su actuación en el programa ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’

El cantante vistió una falda y una camiseta blanca con el mensaje: “Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda.”

En el apartado musical, este ha sido el año en el que el éxito de Bad Bunny ha terminado de explotar mundialmente.

Primero actuó en el descanso de la Super Bowl, el evento televisivo más visto de Estados Unidos, junto a Shakira y Jennifer López.

A continuación, lanzó su disco ‘YHLQMDLG’ (Yo hago lo que me da la gana), que debutó en el número uno de la mayoría de países latinos y en el dos de las listas de ventas EE.UU., convirtiéndose en el álbum en español que alcanza la posición más alta en toda la historia en el país.

Alentado por excelentes críticas, lanzó por internet un recopilatorio de canciones descartadas, llamado ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’ y ultimado durante la cuarentena, que inmediatamente se posicionó en las listas de éxitos.

Bad Bunny: ‘Enough of sexist violence. You can party and be polite’

Bad Bunny took advantage of his speech on October 14 by winning the award for best Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards to launch a message in Spanish against sexist violence on American television.

“I am not an artist with a social message, this song is not about a social message, but let's learn that you can dog, be polite and respectful at the same time. If she doesn't want to dance with you, respect. She dogs alone, ”said the Puerto Rican after performing his hit‘ Yo Perreo Sola. ’

Bad Bunny won in a category in which Anuel AA, J Balvin, Ozuna and Romeo Santos also competed.

“I want to dedicate this award to all women around the world, especially Latin women and Puerto Rican women. Without you, there would be neither music nor reggaeton, so enough of sexist violence against women, we are going to educate now in the present for a better future,” he said.

The speech came after her performance at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with Ivy Qeen and Nesi, surrounded by figure skaters but without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not the first time that the artist takes advantage of a television platform to claim social issues. Earlier this year, he expressed his rejection of the murder in Puerto Rico of the transgender woman Neulisa ‘Alexa’ Luciano Ruiz, with a vindictive message during her performance on the program ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’

The singer wore a white skirt and T-shirt with the message: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.’

In the musical section, this has been the year in which the success of Bad Bunny has finished exploding worldwide.

He first acted at at the Super Bowl halftime show, the most watched television event in the United States, alongside Shakira and Jennifer López.

He then released his album ‘YHLQMDLG’ (I do whatever I want), which debuted at No. 1 in most Latin countries and No. 2 on the U.S. sales charts, becoming the album. in Spanish that reaches the highest position in the entire history of the country.

Encouraged by excellent critics, he launched a compilation of discarded songs on the internet, called ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’ (Those Who Were Not Going Out) and completed during the quarantine, which immediately positioned itself on the charts.