‘Johnny Carson of the Valley’ keeps plugging along after 32 years on television

GIl García Padrón takes a break from his television show along with his wife, Maricruz, who is the producer/editor for the show that is in its 32nd season.

The coronavirus pandemic has silenced the music that has been an essential part of the harvest season in the San Joaquín Valley for laborers who, in normal times, would flock to the Rainbow Ballroom, a makeshift Mexican rodeo or even a nearby bar with a jukebox.

This year’s harvest of the grapes, melons and garlic — among the crops that fuel the Valley’s multi-billion-dollar industry — has gone on without the rancheras, baladas and tejano tunes that punctuate the laborers’ free time with messages of love, the past or the future.

While the concert halls have been quiet, Gil García Padrón continues to provide that music on his 31-years-running ‘The Gil García Show’ with music clips and recorded interviews with musicians.

The 66-year-old he’s been called “The Johnny Carson of the Valley.”

In fact, while musicians and those associated with their business (managers, promoters, DJs, sound technicians, etc.) have seen their jobs fade away, García Padrón has seen his audience increase.

“Ratings have gone up,” said García Padrón, who took a mass communications class while at Merced College for the three units. That launched his radio/television career in 1973-74 and moved from the junior college radio station to a weekend radio DJ gig at KYOS.

Gil García Padrón gets ready to tape a messsage for 'The Gil García Padrón Show' while his wife, Maricruz, handles the camera.

Fresno radio station owner Antonio Rábado heard him while driving from his home in Stockton to Fresno and called him to tell him he should be in the Fresno market.

García Padrón worked in the Univisión news division when KFTV Channel 21 was located in Hanford before he was lured to KXEX because “they paid a little more.”

In 1988, Cocola Broadcasting Companies had a weekend show called ‘Cine Mexicano Millonario’ that featured classic Mexican movies. Gary Cocola, the owner, asked García Padrón if he’d like to do a live segment during the program.

García Padrón did.

Which got the attention of José Elgorriaga Jr., then in sales for the Telemundo affiliate. Elgorriaga suggested García Padrón do an entertainment show with local advertising.

On April 21, 1989, the ‘Gil García Padrón Show’ was born.

Gil García Padrón was the emcees a Virgin of Guadalupe celebration outside St. John's Cathedral in 2009.

More than 2,000 shows — which makes him the longest-running television personality in the Valley — later, García Padrón keeps chugging away as his program began on Cocola’s various TV station and on Telemundo.

Today, he and his wife, Maricruz, produce the show at their northwest Fresno home. She handles the camera, editing and directing. He provides the voice that can easily shift from Spanish to English and back again.

“Fifteen years ago, Maricruz told me, ‘We spend thousands of dollars in production each week. I think we can do this,” said García Padrón.

After two training sessions with local television broadcast veteran Armando Valdez, she picked up what it took to produce the show from their home.

His television show guests have included Selena, Vicente Fernández, Joan Sebastián, Rocío Dúrcal, Ramón Ayala and Little Joe, among dozens of others.

Lupillo Rivera, Graciela Beltrán and Los Originales de San Juan have also made guest appearances.

García Padrón, who was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, México, went to Celedonio Justo de la Vega School in Matamoros. It was the same school that the late singer Rigo Tovar attended.

Gabriel Ramírez and his brother, Ernesto Ramirez, of the rock en espanol group María Fatal promote their concert with Gil García Padrón.

“He was a little older than me, but I went with his younger brothers,” said García Padrón, who started the first Fan Club de Rigo Tovar in 1979.

García Padrón did commercials for a local used auto dealer to reach the local Latino market. Sales skyrocketed. (Sixty-two cars were sold one weekend).

Later, he got into the promotion business, setting up a concerts in Parlier featuring accordion legend Ramón Ayala as well as Los Tigres del Norte and Banda Machos in Mendota.

While at KXEX in the late 1980s, García Padrón would join Rábago in promoting radio concerts at the Rainbow with Los Bukis, Los Yonics, Chavela y Su Conjunto and other groups.

Padrón Productions survived at a time when Leo Valdivia, owner of the Rainbow Ballroom, dominated the local scene.

Gil García Padrón watches a video message he taped for the graduating class at César E. Chávez Elementary School in Planada.

“It’s not easy,” said García Padrón about his television show surviving past three decades as musical tastes have changed and social media has closed the gap between artists and their fans.

In 1991, García Padrón was offered the opportunity to syndicate his television program. However, he was too busy organizing Mexican rodeos, dances and festivals that he had to turn it down. “I didn’t even consider it,” said García Padrón. “I don’t regret it.”

Three years ago, the show reduced its duration to half an hour. The show airs at 1:30 a.m. Saturdays and repeats at 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. Sundays, depending on sports programming that could bump it sooner or later.

He remembers meeting the general manager of a rival television affiliate who scoffed at the show and predicted it wouldn’t last.

“I have never taken a break,” said García Padrón, who has two grown children and has been married since 1994. “We have always produced.”

It is likely his signature phrase – “Gracias por su confianza” (Thanks for your confidence) – will continue to be heard.