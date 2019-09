Gloria Trevi arranca su gira ‘Diosa de la Noche’ en Fresno

Read Next

The television series ‘Monarca,’ which will air on Netflix on Sept. 13, depicts a México that is “current, that doesn’t ride a burro or wear a sombrero,” the show’s producer, actress Salma Hayek, said Tuesday.

“It’s a series that shows the corporate México with great sophistication, there’s politics (in it) too, traditions. We show a cosmopolitan, vibrant, interesting, culinary city ... And we also show a rich, vast province with traditions, mystery, beauty,” she said at a press conference in México City.