Akon y Becky G estrenan ‘Cómo No’ en MTV Live y MTVUESTRENAN

Akon y Becky G, superestrellas internacionales presentan su esperado sencillo en español ‘Cómo No’ en un estreno exclusivo para MTV LIVE y MTVU.

El video oficial ‘Cómo No’ junto a Becky G, se estrenará en las históricas pantallas gigantes de Times Square de la ciudad de Nueva York, además por MTV Live, MTVU y más de 60 canales a nivel mundial.

‘Cómo No’ fue filmado en Miami y dirigido por Marc Klasfeld. El video musical despliega una variedad de sabores, colores y sensaciones al fusionar dos talentos y culturas de una manera perfecta y agradable de principio a fin.

Sin lugar a dudas, Akon es uno de los artistas más exitosos de nuestra generación y declara que está listo para su regreso a la música al expandirse a un público más amplio.

El filántropo, artista y magnate está emocionado de lanzar nueva música, pero aún más de reconocer y desarrollar verdaderamente el talento internacional.

‘Cómo No’ ya está disponible en todas las plataformas digitales.

Akon ha vendido más de 35 millones de álbumes en todo el mundo y ha recibido 5 nominaciones al Grammy.

La joven cantante, compositora y actriz Becky G nació para estar en tarima y su carrera multifacética promete convertirla en una figura icónica. Los logros de la superestrella global de 22 años de edad incluyen dos éxitos #1 en el listado Latin Airplay de Billboard (‘Mayores’ y ‘Sin Pijama’), un papel protagónico en ‘Power Rangers’ y de estrella invitada en la serie ganadora del premio Emmy, ‘Empire.’

Akon and Becky G exclusively premiere ‘Cómo No’ on MTV Live and MTVU Today

International superstars Akon and Becky G, present today the long-awaited Spanish single ‘Cómo No’ on an exclusive premiere for MTV LIVE and MTVU.

Making the biggest debut for his new music video, ‘Cómo No,’ will be premiered at the iconic Times Square Viacom Billboards, as well as its world broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and its network of more than 60 channels globally.

‘Cómo No’ was filmed in Miami, and directed by Marc Klasfeld. The music video ‘Cómo No’ brings a lot of flavors, colors, and sensations to the screen by merging two talents and cultures in an aggressively pleasant way from start to finish.

Akon is one of the most successful artists of our generation and is ready to make his biggest comeback to music by expanding to a wider audience.

The philanthropist, entertainer and magnate is thrilled to release new music but even more excited to truly recognize and build international talent.

‘Cómo No’ is available now on all digital platforms.

Akon has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and received 5 Grammy nominations.

Singer, songwriter and actress Becky G was born for the spotlight and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. The 22-year-old global superstar’s achievements include two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts (‘Mayores’ & ‘Sin Pijama’), a starring role in ‘Power Rangers,’ and guest-starring in Fox TV’s Emmy-winning ‘Empire’ series.