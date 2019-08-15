Paulina Rubio: ‘Es regenerarse o morir’

La cantante mexicana Paulina Rubio (aquí en los Premios Billboard en 2016) está preparando su primer gira por los Estados Unidos con inicio en San José, California el 12 de septiembre. Agencia EFE

La mexicana Paulina Rubio encara su vuelta a los escenarios estadounidenses con la consigna de “regenerarse o morir”, y con ese mantra ha abordado nuevos arreglos a su repertorio y promete una puesta en escena con “mucho power,” según dijo en entrevista.

La “Chica Dorada” arrancará el próximo 12 de septiembre en San José, California, su ‘Deseo Tour,’ que en su primer tramo en EE.UU. incluirá diez paradas y ofrecerá un repertorio de 30 canciones, reelaboradas con un “nuevo prisma multicolor”.

“Está de moda hacer cambios, con la música no hay reglas,” señaló Rubio, de vestido negro y ataviada con una chaqueta fucsia durante el encuentro con Efe. “El proceso de deshacer tus canciones y volverlas a producir es como reencontrarte con su propia historia, tus raíces,” dijo.

“Es que es regenerarte o morir,” admitió la intérprete de ‘Y Yo Sigo Aquí,’ quien con su ‘Deseo Tour’ cierra un paréntesis de siete años sin girar por Estados Unidos, y lo hace de la mano de su más reciente álbum de estudio, “Deseo” (2018), cuyo primer sencillo fue ‘Desire (Me Tienes Loquita),’ junto al venezolano Nacho.

El undécimo disco de estudio de la mexicana, al que le siguió este año la publicación de ‘Deseo Deluxe,’ es un álbum “mixto,” con diferentes elementos y colaboraciones, como las que hizo con Juan Magan y el grupo Morat, y ello porque “en la música uno se tiene que atrever a hacer todo,” defendió.

Por eso no vaciló en entrar en las tropicales aguas de la música urbana junto a Nacho, porque al fin y al cabo Miami Beach, donde reside, es “un punto de partida” para ese género omnipresente hoy en día.

“Me creo un camaleón, que absorbo y hago mi propia propuesta,” dijo la intérprete, que tras más de tres décadas de carrera profesional está convencida que “las etiquetas están hechas para quitarse.”

Durante su ruta por tierras estadounidenses, donde actuará en teatros y auditorios de California, Texas y Arizona, además de tener recitales previstos en Chicago (Illinois), Brooklyn (Nueva York) y Washington D.C., es poco probable que eche la vista a los años de Timbiriche, el exitoso grupo del que formó parte en la década de los 80.

“Tengo mucho repertorio personal, tengo que hacerle honor a mi catálogo, a mis éxitos,” señaló, si bien no cerró las puertas a cantar temas de su época como miembro original de aquel grupo juvenil, como por ejemplo ‘Acelerar.’

Con motivo de los 35 años de la creación de Timbiriche, miembros originales como Benny y Sasha, entre otros, se reunieron para una gira internacional que pasó por México, Estados Unidos y América Latina, pero de la que no fueron parte la ‘Chica Dorada’ ni Thalía.

“Me encantaría que me invitaran.”

“¿No te invitaron?”

“No, no me invitaron,” señaló entre risas, para luego agregar que en entonces estaba componiendo y centrada en otros proyectos.

“Ya cumplí una época en Timbiriche. Si ellos quieren hacer algo, seguramente que el público lo va a recibir bien,” zanjó.

Además de cantante y compositora, la mexicana es actriz, modelo y empresaria, y despuntó como jurado en las versiones para España y México de ‘La Voz’ y en especial en la estadounidense de ‘The X Factor,’ en 2013, junto al productor británico Simon Cowell, de quien dice aprendió mucho, según confesó, y que ha supuesto el germen para futuros proyectos como tutora y coach.

Tras comenzar su carrera en solitario en 1992 con un álbum cuyo título, ‘La Chica Dorada,’ se convirtió en su sobrenombre profesional, fue ‘Paulina’ (2000), el primero con Universal Music Latino, el disco que catapultó su carrera y le abrió las puertas del mercado estadounidense, con más de un millón de copas vendidas solo en ese país y donde se erigió en el disco latino más vendido ese año.

El disco, el quinto de su carrera, incluyó el hit ‘Yo No Soy Esa Mujer,’ que en estos tiempos de reivindicación femenina aun es un himno de emancipación para muchas mujeres, las cuales, a su juicio, hoy en día “tienen en este momento todo para lograr lo que quieran.”

“Como mujer latina en Estados Unidos me siento muy bien parada y hecho mi sueño realidad definitivamente,” reconoce la mexicana, en la actualidad metida en proyectos relacionados con la producción, aunque también preparando desde hace meses un nuevo disco de estudio, en un momento en el que “las reglas de la industria han cambiado.”

“Es increíble que puedas subir una canción y en un minuto la pueden escuchar millones de personas. Es increíble que no necesites intermediarios para preguntar a tus fans qué quieren escuchar en tu concierto,” señala la cantante.

Con varios proyectos en cartera, y madre de dos hijos, lo que tiene claro es que no piensa retirarse de los escenarios ni de la música: “Me da la herramienta para tener una libertad de expresión única,” afirma.

Paulina Rubio: ‘You regenerate or you die’

Mexican singer Paulina Rubio faces her return to the American concert stages with the slogan of “regenerating or dying,” and with that mantra she has addressed new arrangements to her repertoire and promises a performance with “a lot of power.”

The Chica Dorada (Golden Girl) will kick off the tour Sept. 12 in San José, California. The U.S. tour will include 10 stops and will offer a repertoire of 30 songs, reworked with a “new multicolored prism.”

“It is fashionable to make changes, with music there are no rules,” said Rubio, in a black dress and dressed in a fuchsia jacket during the interview. “The process of undoing your songs and re-producing them is like meeting your own story, your roots,” she said.

Paulina Rubio (in 2011 photo) is set to start her first U.S. tour in more than seven years on Sept. 12 in San José. GUILLERMO GRANADOS Notimex

“It is that it is regenerating or dying,” admitted the interpreter of ‘Y Yo Sigo Aquí’ (And I’m Still Here), who with her ‘Desire Tour’ closes a seven-year hiatus without touring the United States, and does so hand in hand with his most recent album from the studio, ‘Deseo’ (2018), whose first single was ‘Desire (You Have Me Crazy),’ along with Venezuelan singer Nacho.

Her 11th studio album, which was followed this year by the publication of ‘Deseo Deluxe,’ is a “mixed” album with different elements and collaborations, such as those she did with Juan Magan and the Morat group, and that because “in music one has to dare to do everything,” he defended.

That is why he did not hesitate to enter the tropical waters of urban music next to Nacho, because after all Miami Beach, where she lives, is “a starting point” for that ubiquitous genre today.

“I believe I am a chameleon, which I absorb and make my own proposal,” said the singer, who after more than three decades of professional career is convinced that “labels are made to be removed.”

During her route through American lands, where he will perform in theaters and auditoriums of California, Texas and Arizona, in addition to having recitals planned in Chicago (Illinois), Brooklyn (New York) and Washington DC, she is unlikely to take a look at the years from Timbiriche, the successful group he was part of in the 80s.

“I have a lot of personal repertoire, I have to honor my catalog, my successes,” she said, although she did not close the doors to performing songs from her time as an original member of that youth group, such as ‘Acelerar’ (Accelerate).

On the occasion of the 35 years of the creation of Timbiriche, original members such as Benny and Sasha, among others, met for an international tour that went through Meéico, the United States and Latin América, but of which the Golden Girl was not part nor Thalía.

“I would love to be invited.”

“Didn’t they invite you?”

“No, they didn’t invite me,” she said with a laugh, and then added that she was composing at that time and focused on other projects.

“I have already completed a time in Timbiriche. If they want to do something, surely the public will receive it well,” she settled.

In addition to being a singer and songwriter, Rubio is an actress, model and businesswoman, and emerged as a jury in the versions for Spain and México of ‘La Voz’ and especially in the American version of ‘The X Factor,’ in 2013, together with British producer Simon Cowell, who says he learned a lot, as he confessed, and that has been the germ for future projects as a tutor and coach.

After starting her solo career in 1992 with the album whose title, ‘La Chica Dorada,’ became her professional nickname, it was ‘Paulina’ (2000), the first with Universal Music Latino, the album that catapulted his career and opened the doors to the U.S. market, with more than one million copies sold only in that country and where it became the best-selling Latin album that year.

The album, the fifth of her career, included the hit ‘Yo No Soy Esa Mujer,’ which in these times of feminine vindication is still an emancipation anthem for many women, who, in her opinion, today “have in this moment all to achieve what they want. ”

“As a Latin woman in the United States I feel I’m standing tall, and my dream has finally come true,” acknowledges Rubio, currently involved in projects related to production, although also preparing for months a new studio album, at a time in which “the rules of the industry have changed.”

“It’s amazing that you can upload a song and in a minute millions of people can hear it. It’s amazing that you don’t need intermediaries to ask your fans what they want to hear at your concert,” said the singer.

With several projects in the portfolio, and mother of two children, what is clear is that he does not intend to withdraw from the stage or music: “It gives me the tool to have a unique freedom of expression,” she says.