Una Reina y Dos Ases show to be rescheduled

The concert ‘Una Reina y Dos Ases at the Save Mart Center,’ originally scheduled for today, July 12, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets purchased for this date will be honored on the new date.





The two Latin music legends Leo Dan and Paquita la del Barrio were scheduled to share the stage for the first time at the Save Mart Center. The other performer was King Clave.





Leo Dan, an Argentine composer and singer is one of the most recognized figures among Spanish-language vocalists. With a career spanning over 50 years, Leo Dan has written over 2,000 songs and has produced numerous hits which have been covered by many artists and have been translated into various languages.

Paquita la del Barrio is a Mexican Grammy nominated singer of rancheras with a career spanning over 4 decades. Known as a Mexican ranchera feminist, Paquita has become the patron saint for women who have been cheated on by their unfaithful husbands. A concert not to be missed, full of musical nostalgia and greatest hits.

Last time Paquita performed in Fresno was during the Big Fresno Fair in 2018.

People who have purchased tickets may request a refund at the original point of purchase. If you purchased through the Save Mart Center Box Office, the box office will grant a refund. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, call 1 (800) 745-3000 to request a refund.