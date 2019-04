Nuevo ‘reality’ del canal Bravo ofrece un vistazo a la compleja cultura mexicana

Read Next

Those who know the difference between a jarocho from Veracruz and a zapateado from Baja California Norte will be in heaven when the 40th annual Danzantes Unidos Festival sweeps into Fresno this weekend (April 12-14),

More than 1,600 Mexican folkloric dancers will be busy with workshops at Sunnyside High School on Saturday and Sunday, while 53 groups will be strutting their best at the evening showcases at the Warnors Theatre.