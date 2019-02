‘Roma,’ el último triunfo del cine mexicano en los Óscar

Los Angeles (United States).- A handout photo made available by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) shows Alfonso Cuaron accepting the Oscar for achievement in cinematography during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Aaron Poole / AMPAS / HANDOUT THE IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED AND IS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONY IN REPORTING ABOUT THE EVENT. ONE TIME USE ONLY. MANDATORY CREDIT. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption *** 54174449 Aaron Poole / AMPAS / HANDOUT EFE