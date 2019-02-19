Central Valley fans get ready for Gloria Trevi and her ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour

Gloria Trevi is kicking off her ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour across the United States in the Central Valley.
With her incomparable, audacious and irreverent style, Gloria Trevi will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Friday, Sept. 13 in Fresno and will visit 23 cities in several states including Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Georgia, Arizona, Washington and Oregon.
Trevi will be performing shows in some of the most prestigious venues in the country such as Radio City Music Hall (New York), The Forum (Los Angeles), AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami) and the AllState Arena (Chicago), to name a few.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 22 at LiveNation.com.
Produced by Live Nation, the ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour will feature special guest Colombian pop phenomenon Karol G.
Gloria Trevi has been positioned at the #1 spot in rankings by Pollstar and Billboard magazines as the best-selling Mexican female artist in the industry for three consecutive years, with more than a million tickets sold.
“Diosa De La Noche” Tour 2019 Dates in California:
- Friday, Sept. 13 - Fresno | Save Mart Center
- Friday, Nov. 8 - San Jose | SAP Center at San Jose
- Saturday, Nov. 9 - Los Angeles | The Forum
- Sunday, Nov. 10 - San Diego | Viejas Arena
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
