Pitbull left his mark at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Cuban-American singer and musician Armando Christian Pérez best known to millions of fans as Pitbull left his mark on Dec. 14 the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
“It’s an honor to be part of a Hollywood tradition that celebrates pursuing dreams and making them come to life. Dale!,” wrote Pitbull on a post on his Facebook page on Dec. 15, a day after the ceremony in Hollywood that honored him.
The post was shared more than 100 times with more than 150 comments congratulating the singer in different languages.
“Congratulations man!,” wrote Pedro Bueno on Pitbull’s Facebook post.
“Wow!!!! This is so very awesome! Having read a little bit about your past and how you started out in the music biz then finding your way into the mainstream, GREAT JOB! You truly deserve this honor. What an amazing blessing!,” wrote Sue Anne Jones.
“Felicidades Chico!!!!! Much love to you always Pitbull,” wrote Jennifer Lynn.
“Congratulations Pitbull! You deserve this and much more! You are an inspiration to all of us! Love you,” wrote Lucy Castellanos.
“Congratulations !!! Very well deserve you have show the world the everything is possible,” Elba Serna said.
“¡Congratulaciònes Pit! I know the you are the Mr. Worldwide to infinity! Because I’m very honored happy and proud to be your fan, dale Pitbull!” wrote Riccardo Alessandrin.
The singer placed his hands, his signature aviator glasses, right bare foot and left shoe foot mark in cement during a special ceremony on Dec. 14 in celebration of the opening of the first TCL Chinese Theatre outside of Hollywood.
Many of his fans loved that fact he included those aviators glasses.
“The glasses! priceless, wrote Lori Arnold Doherty.
Pitbull’s cement hand and footprints will be moved to a new location in San Diego later on.
Actor John Travolta was one of the speakers during a special hand and footprint cement ceremony for Pitbull.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
