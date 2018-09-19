Mariachi Divas, jaripeo liven up Dieciséis de Septiembre at Tulare County Fair

The Tulare County Fair, celebrating its 99th year, capped off its five-day run on Sunday with a Mexican Independence Day celebration that featured Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas and a Mexican rodeo with bull-riding.
About 60 percent of the fairgoers are Latino, said fair CEO Pamela Fyock.
“This is a city within a city, and we reflect the area’s diversity,” said Fyock, who expected about 125,000 visitors this year. Six years ago, attendance was 61,000.
“We’re hoping that we have made the fair unbroke and profitable,” said Fyock, who notes the fair will celebrate its centennial next year.
To get there, the fair, which used to be spread over seven days, reduced its $10 general admission to $8 before having to increase it to the current $9 when minimum wage regulations went into effect.
“It’s our goal to have a lot to see and do with an agricultural twist,” said Fyock.
One Tulare County Fair highlight that remains popular is Buttercup, a cow sculpted out of 650 pounds of butter.
The fair, said Fyock, tries to provide “agricultural education through entertainment.”
Mariachi Divas thrilled old and young alike with standards from legends like Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernández, but also threw in recognizable tunes like ‘Poco Loco’ from the animated movie ‘Coco’ and a version of the Christian Nodal hit ‘Adiós Amor’ (Goodbye Love).
One hit was 12-year-old Michael Mendoza who joined a couple of mariachi singers for ‘Poco Loco.’ Mendoza was joined by his younger brother, David, 7.
The jaripeo featured 25 bulls and several brass bands.
