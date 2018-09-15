Mexican Independence Day celebration / Peoples Church / Sept. 13, 2018

Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lupita Lomelí of KFTV Channel 21 Univisión spoke during the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Margarita Rocha speaks with Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero during the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Esperanza ‘Hope’ Regan chats during the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Venancio Gaona enjoys a laugh at the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Elgorriaga and Venancio Gaona at the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Elgorriaga and Deidi Sánchez enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David León and Ricky Altero enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Singer Isaac Torres, his father, and José Elgorriaga enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
People enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jenny Rodríguez and José Elgorriaga at the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raúl Moreno and his wife María enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tim Ríos and his wife Linda enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
’Arriba Valle Central’ co-host Sayra Vásquez and her husband John Calmes enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mexican Cónsul General David Preciado, his wife and others pose for a photo during the VIP reception at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A girl shows off a cellphone photo during the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
People enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mexican Cónsul General David Preciado and one of his daughters pose for a photo during the VIP reception at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sal Gonzales Jr. spoke during the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tim Ríos of Wells Fargo Bank spoke at the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Gabriela De Anda of Aeroméxico Airlines spoke during the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mexican Cónsul General David Preciado thanked his wife during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A Lalo García-produced copy copy of the first flag used by México was on display at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Los Ángeles-based cultural artist Lalo García was recognized by Mexican General Cónsul David Preciado.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dora Westerlund of the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation spoke at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tony Baltierra and others enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
U.S. District Court Judge Anthony W. Ishi and his wife enjoyed the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
People take a selfie at the VIP reception during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amado Martínez and Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Paulina Silva and Romel Martínez emceed t the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Romel Martínez helped emcee the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Latinoamérica performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Julio Bustos performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Latinoamérica from Chihuahua participated in the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graciela Beltrán was the featured performer at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graciela Beltrán was the featured performer at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graciela Beltrán was the featured performer at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graciela Beltrán was the featured performer at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Campos performs with Teocalli Cultural Academy during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Paulina Silva and Romel Martínez emceed the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David Preciado, consul general for México in Fresno, spoke at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand spokie at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Morena Castro, a pastor at Peoples Church, spoke during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mexican soccer great Carlos Hermosillo took part in the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Educator Saúl Salinas was among those who enjoyed the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.comjesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mexican Cónsul General David Preciado presented retired educator Raúl Moreno with the 2018 Ohtli Award during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mexican Cónsul General David Preciado presented retired educator Raúl Moreno with the 2018 Ohtli Award during the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com