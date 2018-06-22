‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ defines best of summer movies

They’re back!
We’re talking about the dinosaurs.
Lots of them.
On land. Under the water. In the air.
From the lumbering sauropods to the soaring pterosaurs to Blue, the highly intelligent, female velociraptor who would steal the spotlight in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ were it not for the smoldering love interest between this century’s movie darlings: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
In fact, the dinosaurs are given a more human quality to them (i.e., the Brontosaurus surrounded by volcanic eruption mayhem on the dock).
Quick storyline: Three years after the Jurassic World theme park is destroyed, Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Howard) return to Isla Nublar off the coast of Costa Rica on a mission to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that threatens to blow up the island.
Like Noah’s ark, the dinosaurs are boarded onto a ship for what billionaire Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) hopes will be a trip to another island where they will flourish. However, a sinister plot by Lockwood’s right-hand man (Rafe Spall) threatens to wreak havoc on the planet.
That’s where Grady and Dearing (who shucks her heels for more sensible footwear) step in to restore some sense of order.
What makes ‘Jurassic World’ – and its previous versions – work are the supporting cast.
The mandatory child fascinated by dinosaurs is Lockwood’s granddaughter Maisie (Isabella Sermon). Or, is she really his granddaughter?
The brilliant scientist, this time, is a Latina! Dr. Zía Rodríguez (Daniella Pineda) is a genius paleo-veterinarian who is put to the test in saving Blue.
The comedic sidekick (his screams rival those of KFSN Channel 30 news anchor Cory James on a May 2017 thrill ride) is Franklin Webb (Justice Smith). (See clip below)
Throw in the military grade bad guy Wheatley (Ted Levine) and a cast of persons who become dino meals, and you have the makings for a great summer movie.
What’s not to like about:
▪ Realistic-looking dinosaurs, including a human-created Indoraptor that has speed, intelligence and ability to follow orders?
▪ The Pratt-Howard love connection?
▪ Evil businessmen (and women) who care about dollars but have no sense?
▪ The reasoning of Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum)?
▪ The directing skills of Spain’s J.A. Bayona (‘The Impossible,’ ‘The Orphanage’)?
▪ And, of course T. rex? Excuse me, the T. REX!
The action never ends and takes more directions than a splice of DNA.
Sure, not everyone will love this movie. No problem, that leaves more popcorn for the rest of us Jurassic-loving freaks.
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’
Director: J.A. Bayona
Actors: Chris Pratt, Dallas Pryce Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell
Length: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Rated: PG-13
Comments