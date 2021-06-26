The battle against COVID-19 intensifies in Latino communities

Read this story in Spanish here.

A carnival with games, music and food in the city of Firebaugh in Fresno County.

In the rural town of Huron, there were tacos; and, the line of cars was long.

In Madera, a small theatrical production and songs at a flea market.

These are just a few samples of what is being done in the Central Valley to educate and encourage all Latinos - adults and children over 12 years of age - who live in the area to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This war is not going to be easy, according to officials, as they face myths and misinformation in the midst of a population that has little or no confidence in the government.

Efforts to educate and vaccinate to get a high percentage of Latinos vaccinated as soon as possible are more urgent with the reopening of the state of California on June 15, after more than a year of pandemic closure.

Several community organizations and health organizations that are assisting in the vaccination efforts shared the successes or drawbacks they have faced thus far in vaccinating Latinos against COVID-19.

According to the state, individuals who identified themselves as Latinos have received 27.3% of the vaccinations administered and constitute 39.4% of the population eligible for the vaccine administered in the state.

In Fresno County, individuals who identified as Latinos have received 39.9.3% of the vaccines administered and constitute 52.9% of the vaccine-eligible population in this county.

In Tulare County, individuals who identified as Latinos have received 53.7% of the vaccinations administered and constitute 63.6% of the vaccine-eligible population in the county.

Sponsored by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the two-day carnival held in Firebaugh on June 11-12 hoped to educate about 4,000 people during the vaccination event and vaccinate at least 300 people every day.

More than 300 doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available at Dunkle Park in Firebaugh. The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, is available for people 12 years of age and older, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, is available to those 18 years of age and older.

“We have partnered with the California Department of Public Health to host a carnival and vaccination mobile site in Firebaugh, California,” said Leticia Berber, a health educator for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Bringing vaccines to rural communities

Berber said the mobile event was very important to this community located 38 miles west of Fresno and with a population of just over 8,000 people of which 91 percent are Latino as the carnival continued with some of its traditions at the same time that they are taught that “the vaccine is very important. Very important to move forward, very important to continue with our traditions.“

Leticia Berber, a health educator for the Fresno County Department of Public Health during the vaccination event in Firebaugh on June 11-12. Th event, Sponsored by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Fresno County Department of Public Health, expected to vaccinate at least 300 people each day. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“And this is a way to extend this help for them to get vaccinated. This vaccine is free, effective and safe,” said Berber, adding that people were not required to have an appointment to get vaccinated. “Many of these people probably don’t have a phone. They do not have the way to register. We want to make it as easy as possible for this community to be vaccinated.“

Bringing the mobile event to Firebaugh and surrounding areas also helps families who do not have transportation since for many of them going to a clinic appointment in Fresno to take the vaccine takes an hour of travel, Berber said, adding that the percentage vaccination is very low there.

“The percentage of people who have been vaccinated is very low and that is lack of education, lack of support, lack of resources and lack of transportation,” said Berber, adding that the goal is to vaccinate 100 percent of people, although reaching 80 percent it is very good.

Firebaugh Mayor Alfred Valdez said the event hoped not only to educate and vaccinate the people who live there, but the surrounding communities like Dos Palos and Mendota and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Valdez said they have high expectations when it comes to vaccinations and education in the city and surrounding areas, adding that his social media team has been promoting the event on the city’s Facebook page, on his page as mayor as well as other local television and radio news media.

Valdez said the city wanted to make sure all of its residents had a chance to get vaccinated before the state reopened. However, he assured that efforts to educate and vaccinate its residents will continue after that date.

“We will continue to have these types of events as vaccines become available to continue that effort and make sure vaccines are here and ready for them at any time,“ said Valdez. “We will continue our efforts.“

Masks and temperature controls were required to enter the carnival. There were also hand sanitizing stations available throughout the carnival area.

Berber said the goal of CDPH and the Fresno County Health Department is to educate about the importance of the vaccine and to get vaccinated so that people can decide if the vaccine is something that will help their family.

Among those vaccinated June 11 in Firebaugh were Dos Palos residents J. Jesús Rivera Mendoza, 65, and Ariel Lugo, 46, who lives in Firebaugh.

They are both truck drivers in the area.

Although Rivera Mendoza had qualified to be vaccinated several months ago due to his age, he said he had not been aware of it. “I hadn’t realized it,” said Rivera Mendoza, who is originally from Michoacán, México.

Rivera Mendoza said he learned about the vaccination event through the radio and that he was getting the vaccine to prevent the disease.

“I want to feel comfortable with humanity,” said Rivera Mendoza, who said that he knew of several acquaintances who died from the COVID disease.

Rivera Mendoza took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before returning to work.

Lugo, who is originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, México, said he was grateful to have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Lugo said that the company where he works scheduled the appointment for the vaccine.

Lugo said he came under contract with a work visa and every season he comes to work in the United States, but it is the first time that he works in the Firebaugh area where he will be for several months.

Lugo said that getting vaccinated is “for the benefit of all.”

Ariel Lugo, 46, who lives in Firebaugh, waits his turn to take the vaccine at an event in Firebaugh on June 11, 2021. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“It’s very important. We are protected and we protect ourselves and we take care of ourselves and we take care of others,” said Lugo, who had family members who were infected with COVID. Lugo said his family also had financial problems and job loss due to the pandemic.

Fighting myths, mistrust and misinformation

One of the efforts being made by the Binational Center for Oaxacan Indigenous Development is to ensure that the message arrives in the language that the person speaks or understands.

“We are reaching people who speak different indigenous languages, but also who speak Spanish,” said Oralia Maceda, who is Mixtec and is the director of programs for the Binational Center. “We are going to the places where our Latino communities, our indigenous communities, our working communities in the fields commonly go.”

“Our colleagues are going out to the fields, giving information about the importance of taking the vaccine. But also the benefits that taking this vaccine gives us,” Maceda said, adding that they know that many people in the community are afraid of side effects. “So the message that we give them is that the side effects are less than the benefits of the vaccine and therefore it is important to take it.”

Apart from going to the fields, Maceda said that his organization is also going to the neighborhoods to knock on doors as well as to the flea markets and small stores in rural areas, gas stations, food trucks and bakeries to give information and educate people.

“Our colleagues from 4:30 in the morning start to go out for this, to put themselves in these different places,” Maceda said, adding that they also inform about where the vaccines are available.

Maceda said that her colleagues have with them a hotspot and tablet to help register all those who want to be vaccinated, but need help to schedule an appointment to the closest place according to her zip code or address.

Once staff make an appointment, they make a reminder call for people to come get vaccinated, Maceda said.

“It’s the way we are trying to ensure that our Latino community, that our indigenous community gets the message and if they need help, we help them sign up and go and get the vaccine,” Maceda said, adding that they have found that there is many people are reluctant to take the vaccine for various reasons.

Oralia Maceda, quien es mixteca y es directora de programas del Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueña ayudó a organizar un evento de vacunación el 12 de junio del 2021 en Fresno. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

One of those reasons is that people do not trust the COVID vaccine because it came out very quickly while other diseases such as HIV there are no vaccines to combat it, Maceda said about the questions and mistrust they have heard in the community.

When Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was withdrawn from the market in April after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after administration of the vaccine, Maceda said that brought much more mistrust.

“There was already mistrust. And then this brings much more mistrust to the community,” Maceda said, adding that his organization received many calls from people canceling the appointments they had scheduled to take the vaccine and they did not want to risk something happening to them.

Aside from increasing distrust of the vaccine, Maceda said other factors that have contributed to Latino people not taking the vaccine are the myths it has.

One of those myths, Maceda said, is that people believe the vaccine has a chip inside it that causes a magnet to stick to the area where the vaccine was put. Another myth is that the government wants to eliminate part of the population through the vaccine, and those who received the vaccine will die in two years. Others have said that the bishop said not to get the vaccines because they were made with abortion placenta.

Other myths include that the vaccine makes you test positive for COVID or that even light blue surgical masks now have the virus in there, Maceda said of the myths his organization has heard about.

“So there is a lot of disinformation that our community has and we have to be going against the current, of everything that we are hearing, everything that the community says,” Maceda said for debunking myths, conspiracy theories and misinformation. “These are things that we have been hearing and reasons why according to the community they do not want to get the vaccine.”

Another mistrust of people is the fact that vaccines are free, since many of them say that the government has never given them anything, Maceda said, adding that people wonder why they are giving free vaccines, or why the state wants to pay them for them to get vaccinated, referring to the state’s Vax for the Win incentive program suggesting the government has alternate motives.

“I think it causes that mistrust more in people who do not have immigration status here,” Maceda said, adding that for years the undocumented community has not had access to government health coverage plans or subsidies.

“Not all of us have had the opportunity to have regular health insurance for ourselves,” Maceda said of the mistrust that exists.

Maceda said that even she was told during one of those efforts to speak and educate the community about vaccines that she was only there because she was being paid.

“I said ‘yes, yes, it is true, yes they are paying me, it is my part of my responsibility, my salary, my job. But believe me, if that was something, something bad for our community, I wouldn’t do it, ” Maceda said she answered. “But right now I am doing it and I am convinced that it is something good for our health, for the health of our community. And that is why I am talking to you. I assure you that if this were a bad thing, I would not be, even if they pay me, I would not be doing it. “

Maceda said that she also lets them know that she has already gotten the vaccine and has two doses of it and everything is in good health with her.

Other efforts that Centro Binacional is doing is collaborating with vaccination clinics to ensure that vaccination hours and days are not an obstacle and are convenient for the people of the community.

“We as a center are also organizing vaccination events where people from our communities can come and we are doing it here in the parking lot of our office, that our office is already known by our community,” Maceda said of others of the efforts of vaccination. One of the most recent vaccination event took place on June 12 in the downtown parking lot.

Armando Valdez of the Community Arts and Technology Center said his nonprofit has been coordinating and organizing vaccination events.

“We have been educating people in our own way by producing small radio spots for children, children producing announcements in radio messages for social media and probing other communities that no one has really approached since the start of a pandemic,” he said Valdez.

Valdez said they have worked with a coalition of nonprofits from Sacramento to Bakersfield to fund outreach on vaccines since January.

However, from before, Valdez said they have been very advocates of rural communities, not only making sure that COVID tests were available since the beginning of the pandemic in April of last year, but in bringing vaccines to rural areas.

“And we’ve had some success in many ways because we’ve signed up quite a few people to get the shots,” Valdez said, adding that a vaccination event was also held at the center in April of this year.

Valdez said the vaccination event was pretty good, although, due to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alert that went out around that time, some people were canceling out of fear and reluctant to take that specific vaccine.

“But we have not stopped. We continue to outreach through community surveys, especially those in underserved communities in the valley. And I’m talking about Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties,” Valdez said, adding that many of the children who use his program live in rural areas with really bad living conditions.

Valdez said that this is how he began to visit the communities of Dos Palos, Firebaugh, Mendota, Huron, El Porvenir, Cantúa Creek, San Joaquín, Tranquility, south of Kerman, Raisin City, Easton and Caruthers, among others, knowing that those communities would be greatly affected. during the pandemic.

Valdez said they have been reaching out to the owners of various ranches where they work with the ranchers by outreaching vaccinations for their workers.

Like the Centro Binacional organization where Maceda works, Valdez said they too have encountered people who are reluctant to get the vaccine, not necessarily because they are concerned about what the vaccine contains, but what they are hearing.

“There is a lot of anti-propaganda,” Valdez said especially on social media like Facebook.

Valdez said that when they approached the indigenous communities and other communities like Huron, in Madera, Arvin, Lamont, the men, or the heads of the family were the ones who took a main role in the decision to take the vaccine or not. If they did not want to, the wife or children did not get the vaccine either.

He also met people who were very devoted to their faith and who told him that it was up to God whether they got sick or not, and other people who believed that the government was going to change their DNA.

“At this point, I want to say that maybe 20 percent are now reluctant to take (the vaccine). Especially the people we have worked with. And that’s pretty close to more than 600 families in Madera, Fresno and Tulare County, ” Valdez said.

They seek to vaccinate more than 1,000 people

Lali Moheno, founder and president of the Tulare County United Women’s Organization, said her organization has been busy helping out with COVID vaccine outreach efforts with farmworkers and their families in this county.

Moheno said that she is working on organizing three major vaccination events in different areas in Tulare County. One of them will take place on Saturday (June 26) in the Cutler-Orosi community with a focus on farm workers and their families. She hopes to vaccinate more than 500 people.

Also the vaccination committee is organizing another event in the Poplar and Woodville area near the city of Porterville on Friday, July 9 where they hope to vaccinate more than 300 people.

And the biggest will take place on July 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mooney Grove Park for farm workers and the general Latino population. This event hopes to attract the Latino community from Visalia, Ivanhoe, Farmersville, and Tulare and surrounding areas with the goal of vaccinating between 400 and 1,000 people.

Moheno said she is working with other community organizations as well as the Tulare County Migrant Program to spread the word and make sure farmworker children who are 12 years old or older get the vaccine as well.

“There is a very small percentage of young people who are taking the vaccine and we really have to work on it,” Moheno said. “Our campaign for this project is called ‘My Family First’.”

Moheno said his partners in this campaign include the Farmworkers Foundation, Tulare County Public Health Department, Visalia Unified District, and Tulare County Office of Education Migrant Education and Family Health Care Network and Radio Peasant among others.

Moheno said she is working hard to get incentives for people to get vaccinated during those three events including tickets to Disney.

Moheno said there are many reasons why Latinos in the area do not get vaccinated including impediments such as access to vaccines as well as the hours and locations of vaccination clinics that take place many outside of rural communities. Another reason that she has heard is the language barrier and cultural barrier and many do not understand the disease or how they are spread or how to prevent the spread of the disease or the fear of losing their job.

Moheno said there is an influx of new immigrants arriving in the county for the harvest season, which will challenge the county in educating and vaccinating new immigrants.

But she said there is a lot of fear and mistrust across the board with Latinos, not just with farm workers, but with Latinos who have a profession.

“We are all trying very hard,” Moheno said, adding that she recorded a radio segment for the county to educate on the importance of the vaccine.

Moheno said the vaccination rate in Tulare County is at 37 percent of the population.

“It’s very low,” Moheno said.