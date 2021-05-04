Latino Spirit Awards return to state Capitol after a year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

The California Latino Caucus hosted the annual awards on May 3 with presentations at the Assembly and Senate floors.

The Latino Spirit Awards returned to the state Capitol after the COVID-19 pandemic put the awards in hiatus last year.

The awards, which were established in 2002 to highlight positive role models within the diverse Latino community, were cancelled in 2020 due the pandemic.

The California Latino Legislative Caucus hosted the 19th annual awards on May 3 with presentations on the Assembly and Senate floors.

“It’s an honor to be on this floor this afternoon to recognize Cinco de Mayo. A day of celebration for millions of Mexican Americans here in California and throughout our country,” said Assemblymember Robert Rivas, caucus vice chair and son of Mexican immigrants.

Rivas said the day was to celebrate “our culture” as well as “determination and our vast contributions to the American way of live.”

Due to COVID-19 protocols, this year’s honorees were not in attendance as in previous ceremonies. They were acknowledged by both bodies, and resolutions were passed to declare May 2-8 as Cinco de Mayo Week in California.

Beside celebrating the contributions of a rag-tag Mexican army who defeated the French on that historic date of 1862, Rivas said “we also celebrate the contributions and culture of over 15 million Latinos who call California home,” who have challenged the frontiers of social, economic, and environmental justice, strengthen and uplifting the state in countless ways.

Rivas said Latinos not only continue to serve in the armed forces to fight for freedom and democracy, risking their lives for this country, but have excelled and led the way in every field from César Chávez y Dolores Huerta, advocating for the rights of farmworkers to Ellen Ochoa the first Latina to go to space, to Carlos Santana whose music has captivated the world to Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprises to the state’s first Latino United State Senator Alex Padilla who call California home.

Rivas said the greatest heroes often go unrecognized, especially this last year with the pandemic when essential workers like farmworkers, food service workers to frontline healthcare responders stepped up to keep California running, people fed and communities together.

“With their help, we became a model for the rest of the nation,” Rivas said, adding that its fitting to honor essential workers on Cinco de Mayo and celebrate the strength of diversity.

This year’s honorees were selected for their outstanding achievement, and contributions to the state, the country, and the world.

The caucus honors Latinos in a variety of categories that range from the fields of medicine to literature, to advocacy to journalism to athletics to public service, to arts and human rights. Many of the honorees are pioneers in their respective fields and have overcome tremendous obstacles, rising to become role models and community leaders.

The year’s nine honorees:

Dr. Jeffrey García, achievement in Health & Science – García, OD, has been practicing optometry at Family Eye Care Optometry in Lemoore, since 1996. His practice has given back to its community, providing free eye exams and eyeglasses throughout Kings County, primarily focusing on rural unserved areas. He regularly travels abroad to provide free eye care services and eyeglasses to the underserved communities in North America, South América, and Asia.

Reyna Grande, achievement in Literature & Advocacy – Grande is the author of the bestselling memoir, ‘The Distance Between Us’ (Atria 2012), where she writes about her life before and after arriving in the United States from México as an undocumented child immigrant.

María Hinojosa, achievement in Journalism and Media – Hinojosa is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who covers issues important to the Latino community and civil and social issues justice issues facing a more diverse America.

Jaime Jarrín, achievement in Radio Broadcasting & Philanthropy – Jarrín is the Spanish-language voice of the Los Á ngeles Dodgers the longest serving broadcaster in Major League Baseball.





ngeles Dodgers the longest serving broadcaster in Major League Baseball. Carlos & Linda Legerrette, achievement in Community Empowerment – They founded the César Chávez Club in 2001, a civic and community service organization for youth in San Diego.

Frank V. Lima, achievement in Public Service – He is a Los Angeles firefighter and the 12 th general secretary-treasurer of the International Association of Firefighters.

general secretary-treasurer of the International Association of Firefighters. Patty Rodríguez, achievement in Business & Philanthropy – She is an entrepreneur TV producer and activist.

Mary Casillas Salas, achievement in Public Service – She has served the people of Chula Vista and San Diego for decades.

Simón Silva, achievement in the Arts – He is artist, speaker and author who inspires other to overcome their obstacles, embrace their individuality and regain their creative confidence.

“With leaders like these we are in good hands,” Rivas said.