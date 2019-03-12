Arambula charged with child abuse, takes leave from California Assembly

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, has taken a voluntary leave of absence from the California State Assembly following the Fresno County District Attorney’s office decision to charge him with misdemeanor child abuse.

Arambula was arrested and released in December. The DA’s office announced its plans Tuesday.

In a statement made through his attorney, Margarita Martinez-Baly, Arambula said he and his wife were “shocked” at the district attorney’s decision.

“The allegation that I may have harmed one of my daughters is false and unthinkable,” Arambula said. “While politics may have influenced the decision to file, we are confident that our judicial system will find this allegation to be false.”

Arambula said he has asked his attorney for “a speedy trial so this issue can be resolved as quickly as possible.”

The DA’s office responded to Arambula’s claim of possible political motivation, saying:

“Any claim that the decision to file charges is politically motivated is absolutely 100 percent not correct. We base our filing decisions on the law and evidence collected during the investigation. Because this is an ongoing criminal case, we will not be commenting on the facts of the case.”