Chicago Congressman asked Trump to step down ‘for the good of your country’

Congressman Luis Gutiérrez – a Democrat who has represented a Chicago district since 1993 – called for President Donald J. Trump to resign immediately his position “for the good of your country and the world” during a speech Wednesday (Sept. 5) on the House floor.
“Please resign and spare the nation from this ongoing nightmare,” said Gutiérrez, who is not seeking re-election. “Don’t do this to us. Don’t make us go down with you. Step aside, sir, for the good of your country and the world.”
The 64-year-old Gutiérrez, who also forwarded a letter to the president, said Trump is crippled by multiple criminal investigations and should step down to save the nation from the “spectacle of impeachment.”
Gutiérrez listed examples of the investigations:
▪ The violation of federal election laws.
▪ The violation of tax, banking and fraud laws.
▪ Involvement and encouragement of the “illegal hacking” of political opponents in the 2016 campaign.
▪ Working with, encouraging and collaborating with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.
“And we don’t know. There may be more shoes to drop from local, state and federal prosecutors because when you start looking under the rocks piled around this president, you find ample evidence of systemic fraud, criminal activity, and cover-up,” said Gutiérrez, who is known as a stauch advocate of immigration reform.
Gutiérrez called Trump’s policies “clearly damaging to the moral fabric of the American people.”
He said a Trump resignation would move someone “I disagree with on almost every issue of importance,” ranging from immigration to women’s rights to homosexuality.
“But, by comparison (Vice President Mike Pence) is an honorable man,” said Gutiérrez. “Even if he is wrong on many, many policy issues, he has a basic sense of right and wrong that is lacking in the current occupant of the office.”
