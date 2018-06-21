City holds off late comeback by County in all-star softball game

The City team had an outstanding start with Edison High pitcher Mackenzie Soper tossing four scoreless innings and Clovis High slugger Emily Puente pounding a three-run homer all in the first inning at the 37th annual City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University last night (June 20).
After a 6-0 deficit, the City squad wasn’t about to hang it up the gloves on the season just yet. City launched a comeback late in the game for a thrilling finish.
Sanger High’s Vanessa Hernández was brought home on an RBI hit by teammate Stephanie Herring in the ninth inning and tying the game at 7-7. Herring’s hit resounded throughout the City dugout and its many fans. Amanda Beltrán, a Fowler High player, hit an RBI triple leading to the tie.
But it was City’s Kayla Bowen who responded at the plate with a fly ball to left field bringing in Tori Mueller (Clovis High) for the game winning 8-7.
“One of the girls jinx us, saying they were going to come back and tie it; and they did that. We have really good hitters on the team. I mean, we had like four power hitters in a row, so there was no doubt that we would come back,” said Puente, a standout infielder for the Central Section Division I champion Clovis.
Puente said she had decided ahead of her first appearance at the plate that she would swing big.
“It was pretty amazing tonight. I didn’t think I was going to do that, but I did it. I’ve been hitting pretty good all summer, so I thought, why not just go up there, and hit the ball hard,” said Puente, who will play on a travel ball Fresno Force 18 Gold team throughout summer.
She’s mulling over Fresno State or Fresno City College. She’s unsure about playing softball in college.
She said her highlight on the time for Clovis High was against Buchanan High (Clovis) tied at 2.
“I hit a walk off home run to end the game; that was my favorite,” said Puente, who started the sport at age 8 for recreational leagues in Clovis. Her first team was the Trixies, a neon green jersey youth team..
Her lowest point was against Central High (Fresno).
“There was a ground ball hit to me, and I missed it. It lost the game for us, and I cried after the game and the whole bus ride home. It was a sad time for me,” she said.
The Jenny Eller Most Inspirationl Player awards went County’s Hernández and City’s Tori Mueller. The former Bullard High School (Fresno) catcher lost her battle with leukemia prior to her senior season, but returned to play in the North Yosemite League championship game and the entire game in the 1992 all-star game. Eller, who pledged her time at Valley Children’s Hospital and the Central California Blood Center, died in 1995. Her father, Dean Eller, presented the awards.
