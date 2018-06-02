Daniel Viveros plays numbers to qualify to medals stage in shot put, discus at state finals

Liberty High junior Daniel Viveros finished first in the shot put and did only what was necessary in the discus in qualifying to the medal rounds at the state track and field finals.
Yesterday’s (June 1) results narrowed the field to today’s final day of the two-day meet and the California Interscholatic Federation state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High School.
Viveros finished the shot put in first place with his throw of 61-2.25. Earlier in the day, his first official throw of 176-07 in the discus event earned a seventh-place finish.
“My technique was off a little bit today, but the second throw was a little better, so I shut it down there,” said Viveros.
He thought it wise to rest a lingering ankle injury that bothers him between event times.
“It’s the same with discus; just about getting over the automatic mark (to qualify).”
Behind Viveros is Great Oak senior Harrison Gould at 61-01 and Esperanza sophomore Jeff Duensing 60-03.75 topped off the 60-plus throws among the 12 qualifiers. Thirty athletes competed on the first day in the shot put event.
Southern Section athlete from Ventura Carlos Aviles finished second yesterday in the discus at 185-06, while Valley Christian’s Gavin Fua topped the standing at 188.
Viveros finished in seventh among the twelve qualifiers at 176-07.
Today’s events begin at 4:30 p.m. with girl’s discus in the field events. The track events begin at 6 p.m.
General tickets start at $15; senior discounts and student discount are available. Veterans Memorial Stadium is on the campus of Buchanan High School in Clovis.
