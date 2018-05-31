Medrano, Viveros are best bets among regional competitors at state track meet

Highland High School senior Moises Medrano is looking to put an exclamation point on his high school career at this weekend’s state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Meanwhile, fellow Bakersfield competitor Daniel Viveros of Liberty High will be looking to throw his weight around once more with the best in California.
Medrano, who is bound for Cal, will look to add another state medal to his collection.
He placed third in the 800-meter race in 2017; but, this time, he will focus on the 1,600-meter distance.
The competition includes Burroughs-Burbank senior Jagdeep Chahal, who is seeded first with a time of 4:11.09. Medrano is seeded 14th at 4:14.09.
However, those are qualifying times. Medrano finished third – ahead of Chahal – at the Arcadia Invitational, and has beaten other higher-seeded runners at other meets.
Viveros enters the state meet as the favorite in the shot put with a personal best of 63-10¼, almost a yard farther than the No. 2 seed.
Last year, Viveros earned a fourth-place medal in the shot put (60-05) and missed making the finals in the discus at the state meet.
Viveros has a best of 184-2 in the discus. The state leader is Ventura junior Carlos Aviles (194-1). Aviles also figures to push for the shot put title, coming in with a best of 63-5½.
Other top Latino competitors:
▪ Central High senior Sophie Jiménez is part of her school’s 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays. Central is seeded 13th in the shorter distance, and ninth in the longer distance. Jiménez, who was injured her sophomore and junior seasons, will also compete in the 800-meter run, where she is seeded 18th.
▪ Vista Murrieta senior Parris Samaniego shows up in the 400-meter race with a best of 47.6 seconds.
▪ Westmont senior Jason Gómez has the sixth-fastest qualifying time in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:52.89.
▪ Dinuba senior Daniel Martínez has the 13th-best time in the 300-meter hurdles.
▪ Saugus senior Mariah Castillo has a field-best time of 10:22.24 in the girls’ 3,200-meter run.
▪ Great Oak’s Carlos Carvajal and Rubidoux’s Kevin Ramos are among the top six runners in the boys’ 3,200-meter run.
▪ West Ranch junior Natalie Ramírez is seeded second in the girls’ shot put with a qualifying throw of 44-08 3/4. Lindsay senior Marlena Gutiérrez is seeded 11th. Ramírez is also among the top five in the discus.
▪ Matthew Molina of St. Francis is seeded sixth in the boys’ high jump with a qualifying mark of 6-6.
CIF State Track and Field Championships
When: June 1-2
Where: Buchanan High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis
Friday: Gates open at 2 p.m. Qualifying field events start at 3:30 p.m.; running events at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Field event finals start at 4:30 p.m.; running finals at 6 p.m.
Friday admission: $12, $7 for seniors, students and children.
Saturday admission: $14, $8 for seniors, students and children.
Parking: $5, $10 for RVs each day.
