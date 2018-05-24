Selma Bears advance to Central Section Division III softball

Tulare Union pitcher Mia Reynolds in action during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against host Selma High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma’s Aly Cerda at bat during Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma’s Clarissa Moreno during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma pitcher Hailey García during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma Bears softball team rallies hitters during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma second baseman Genesa Rodríguez tries to save a throw during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma Bears rally during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma infielder Clarissa Moreno during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
A Selma left fielder stretches on a hit during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Tulare Union shortstop Amiyah Hendrix makes a throw to first on a ground ball during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against host Selma Bears on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
A Selma batter is called safe at first base on a bad throw during the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma first baseman Ashley Paz was short of a tag in the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School on May 23. The No. 2 Bears won 4-1 and face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
Selma won the semifinal showdown in Central Section Division III against visiting No. 3 Tulare Union High School 4-1 on May 23. The No. 2 Bears face top-seeded Dinuba Emperors in the Division III final at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Saturday (May 26). Dinuba defeated No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2.
