Fresno Foxes advance in U.S. Open Cup

The Fresno Foxes FC advanced to the third round of play in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after a 2-0 overtime victory against visiting Orange County FC on May 16.
Foxes’ forwards Terran Campbell and Renato Bustamante each scored in overtime. According to U.S. Open Cup rules, two 15-minute halves must be played to break a tie.
Campbell scored for the Zorros (Foxes) first on a José Cuevas assist. Bustamante scored from an assist by Danny Barrera.
The Foxes thus far have an overall record of 7-7-4 in the club’s inaugural season.
Fresno travels to Arizona today (May 23) to face host Arizona’s Sporting AZ FC. Phoenix Rising was upset by Sporting AZ FC in penalty kicks, 5-4.
