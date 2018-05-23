Fresno Foxes’ Renato Bustamante celebrates his goal in overtime against visiting Orange County FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Clovis on May 16.
Fresno Foxes’ Renato Bustamante celebrates his goal in overtime against visiting Orange County FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Clovis on May 16. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Foxes’ Renato Bustamante celebrates his goal in overtime against visiting Orange County FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Clovis on May 16. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

Sports

Fresno Foxes advance in U.S. Open Cup

Vida en el Valle

May 23, 2018 12:15 AM

CLOVIS

The Fresno Foxes FC advanced to the third round of play in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after a 2-0 overtime victory against visiting Orange County FC on May 16.

Foxes’ forwards Terran Campbell and Renato Bustamante each scored in overtime. According to U.S. Open Cup rules, two 15-minute halves must be played to break a tie.

Foxes 2
Fresno Foxes players celebrate an overtime goal against visiting Orange County FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Clovis on May 16.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

Campbell scored for the Zorros (Foxes) first on a José Cuevas assist. Bustamante scored from an assist by Danny Barrera.

The Foxes thus far have an overall record of 7-7-4 in the club’s inaugural season.

Foxes 6
Fresno Foxes’ José Cuevas looks for a shot on goal against visiting Orange County FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Clovis on May 16.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

Fresno travels to Arizona today (May 23) to face host Arizona’s Sporting AZ FC. Phoenix Rising was upset by Sporting AZ FC in penalty kicks, 5-4.

  Comments  