Viveros, Medrano earn double wins at Masters track and field; state finals in two weeks

Daniel Viveros and Moises Medrano each earned double victories in Central Section Masters track and field finals.
The Kern County junior Viveros from Liberty High School (Bakersfield) earned two victories, the first in the shot put with a distance 63-10.25 for the state lead and the top finish in the Masters, also known Valley championships, yesterday (May 19) at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High School. Both athletes qualify to the state finals in two weeks at Veterans Stadium.
Top finishers competing throughout the state in their respective sections qualify to the CIF state finals.
Viveros didn’t make beat his personal best of 184 feet in the discus, but his 178.01 footer was good enough for first place.
“It’s been from last year, I’m just trying to stay consistent and keep improving (in the shot put),” said Viveros, “From here, it’s winning state, trying to throw 65 (feet), 66.”
Medrano earned both victories winning the 800- and 1,600-meter races at 1:52.69 and 4:14.09, respectively.
“I know I could go faster because I was faster last season,” said Medrano, who finished at 1:51.47 in the 800-meter race in last year’s Masters.
Race officials said Medrano’s finish in the 800-meter was the third -best in California.
Other results
▪ Stockdale junior Marcus Mota won the 3,200-meter race, while Iván Méndez, of Monache, a junior, finished second at 9:30.19; Isaiah Galindo, of Clovis North, finished third at 9:34.62.
▪ Central (Fresno) High senior Sophie Jiménez helped her teammates Kaia Bonnette-Williams, Simone Johnson and Daveion Robinson to a first-place finish in the girl’s 400 relay with a time of 47.95. Jimnez finished second at 2:15.03 in the 800-meter race behind Kennedy Jennings (2:14.35).
▪ Monache High senior Imelda Suárez finished 5th behind winner Meagen Lowe of Buchanan in the 1,600-meter race.
▪ Clovis North sophomore finished second with a time of 4:18.91 behind winner from Highland Moises Medrano. Ronald Delgado, a senior from Caruthers rounded off the top-three with a time of 4:19.11.
▪ Daniel Martínez, of Dinuba High, finished third behind leader Caleb Foster of Clovis North and second-place finisher Jake Woods of Clovis in the 110-meter hurdles.
▪ J.J. Flores of Frontier High finished second with a time of 49.32 behind top finisher Zion Chatman of Buchanan, who won at 49.15 in the 400-meter dash.
