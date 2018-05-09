North Area Track and Field Meet / Clovis East High School / May 9, 2018

Central High School senior Sophie Jiménez gets ready to hand the baton to teammate Daveion Robinson in the 4x100-meter relay at the May 9 North Area track and field meet at Clovis East. Central won with a time of 48.35.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Addie Fuller of Clovis North High School clears the bar in the pole vault at the May 9 North Area track and field meet at Clovis East.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Buchanan High School freshman Jameson Mahlum clears the high jump bar at the May 9 North Area track and field meet at Clovis East.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A Clovis High School girl misses a high jump attempt at the May 9 North Area track and field meet.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Edison High School freshman Kennedy Jennings (second from right) won the 800-meter race at the May 9 North Area track and field meet with a personal-best 2:14.99. Central High senior Sophie Jiménez (third from right) was second in a personal-best 2:15:91.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Elizabeth Funk of Clovis West High School cleared 13-1 to win the pole vault at the May 9 North Area track and field meet at Clovis East.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Elizabeth Funk of Clovis West High School cleared 13-1 to win the pole vault at the May 9 North Area track and field meet at Clovis East.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Elizabeth Funk of Clovis West High School shows her excitement after clearing 13 feet, 1 inch on her third attempt to win the pole vault at the May 9 North Area track and field meet. The junior missed several attempts at 13-4.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Clare Hernández of Buchanan High School takes part in the 3,200-meter race at the May 9 North Area track and field meet. She placed seventh.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Central High School senior Jaden Valdez finished sixth in the pole vault at the May 9 North Area track and field meet at Clovis East. He cleared 12 feet, 6 inches.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Devontaye Rodríguez of Madera High School won the pole vault on a jump-off at the North Area track and field meet May 9 at Clovis East. He cleared a personal-best 13 feet, 6 inches.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West High School high jumper Stanley Cain won the high jump by clearing 6-feet, 6 inches at the North Area track and field meet at Clovis East High on May 9.
Vida en el Valle file photo
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com