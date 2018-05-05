Los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, Padres de San Diego juegan en México

In a game with no hits, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 4-0 on Friday (May 4)in the first of three games in the Major League Baseball (MLB) series ongoing this weekend in Monterrey, of northern México.
Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' rookie right-hander gave an outstanding performance and pitched six unhit innings and struck out to mark his second win.Relievers Tony Cingrani, Dominican Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore combined for the franchise's 23rd no-hitter in history at the Monterrey stadium.Chris Taylor and Puerto Rico's Enrique Hernandez hit consecutive homers in the second under torrential downpour and the Dodgers increased their lead to three runs over the San Diego's ninth.
Joey Lucchesi, left-handed opener of the Padres allowed three runs and five hits, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took advantage of the situation.Matt Kemp had a single on a popup to the shortstop in the first inning.México's Alex Verdugo singled in a run in the sixth for the Dodgers to allow the veteran Chase Utley to score.
The game began with a ceremonial first pitch thrown by Dodgers ex-pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, while San Diego's third baseman Christian Villanueva accompanied him as a receiver.The Padres, who have Mexican entrepreneur Alfredo Harp as stakeholder, played a three-game series in 1996 against the New York Mets and in 1999 the Colorado Rockies played the first game on Opening Day outside of the United States and Canada.On Saturday, the Monterrey series continues with the second game between Dodgers' right-handed Kenta Maeda and Bryan Mitchell, who is also a right-handed player.
