Los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, Padres de San Diego juegan en México

Kike Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat against San Diego Padres on May 4 in Monterrey, México./ Kike Hernández de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles batea ante Padres de San Diego hoy, viernes 4 de mayo de 2018, durante un partido de béisbol de la MLB entre Dodgers de Los Ángeles y Padres de San Diego en el Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey, México. Miguel Sierra Agencia EFE