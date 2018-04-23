Fresno Foxes remain unbeaten after six matches

Fresno Foxes forward Rodolfo Da Silva, on left, battles a San Antonio FC player in the USL match at Chukchansi Park on April 22. The two teams finished tied without any goals. Fresno remains unbeaten after six matches with a third-straight tie. The Foxes play at Phoenix Rising FC on April 28 then at San Antonio FC on May 5. The Fresno Foxes next home match is May 9 against Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at 7 p.m. at Chukchansi Park.
Fresno Foxes defender Alberto Navarro tosses the ball to teammates in the USL match against visiting San Antonio FC at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
Fresno Foxes coach Adam Smith directs a player on a toss-in against visiting San Antonio FC at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
San Antonio FC midfielder Ryan Roushandel performs a bicycle kick to clear the ball during the USL match against host Fresno Foxes at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
Fresno Foxes fans at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
San Antonio FC goalie Diego Restrepo tries to block an attempted header on the goal by Fresno Foxes forward Pedro Ribeiro at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
Fresno Foxes Christian Chaney leaps for the ball against a San Antonio FC player at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
A Fresno Foxes and San Antonio FC player nearly collide leaping for a header on the ball at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
Fresno Foxes captain Juan Pablo Caffa keeps control of the ball against visiting San Antonio FC at Chukchansi Park April 22.
A Fresno Foxes player pleads his case with the sideline judge, while a visiting San Antonio FC player is on the pitch at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
San Antonio FC goalie Diego Restrepo leaps for a deflection against a shot on goal by a Fresno Foxes player at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
Fresno Foxes midfielder Noah Verhoeven leaps over a visiting San Antonio FC player at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
San Antonio FC defender Greg Cochrane voices his opion to the sideline referee during the USL match against host Fresno Foxes at Chukchansi Park on April 22.
