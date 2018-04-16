Jesús Campos dances in Fresno on a Saturday night, competes at a chilly Boston Marathon on Monday

Fresno High School teacher Jesús Campos lip-synced to the Mexican classic ‘La Llorona’ (The Crying Woman) while dressed as Mamá Imelda from the Oscar-winning movie ‘Coco’ last Saturday night.
Monday morning, he was among the 32,000 runners who braved chilly rain and wind to take part in the 112nd edition of the revered Boston Marathon.
Campos, 33, was in his element in both cases.
“Today’s Boston marathon done! For sure toughest marathon I’ve done due to the weather! The rain and cold made it so hard for running,” Campos wrote on his Facebook page.
“Time was way slower than expected. After half way, goal was just to make it to the finish healthy. This was supposed my last Boston, but now feel like coming back in the future! Translation: Terminando con la lengua de fuera, pero por lo menos nos tocó baño gratis!”
The last part translates to: “Finished with my tongue hanging out, but at least I got a free shower!”
Mexican folkloric dancing is nothing new to Campos, who has won a handful of Two Cities Marathon titles and has qualified for the Boston Marathon numerous times. Campos, the cross country coach at Fresno High, dances with the local group Teocalli.
He also directed the folkloric dance program at a Fresno middle school before moving on to Fresno High.
Campos was the top runner from the San Joaquín Valley Monday when he finished the race in 2 hours, 47 minutes, 27 seconds. That was good enough for 400th place.
Campos flew to Boston in time to pick up his racing bib Sunday afternoon.
He appeared to be excited to help Fresno High and principal Brian Wells capture the Principal’s Lip Sync Contest – and the $3,000 in scholarship funds.
“Fresno HS taking first place at the Principals’ lipsync competition last night! We were in the small schools division, but for sure our students did amazing!!” Campos wrote on his Facebook page. “Translation: lo que hace uno por estos chamacos!”
The Spanish-language translation of his last sentence: “What one does for these kids!!”
California native Des Linden (nee Dávila) ended a 33-year drought for American women by winning the race in 2:39:54.
Campos was followed not far behind, in 524th place, by Madera resident Benjamín Madrigal in 2:49:20. Madrigal is part of Novo Nordisk’s elite team of type 1 diabetes athletes who promote a healthy and positive lifestyle for diabetes sufferers. (His story can be found at www.vidaenelvalle.com).
Clovis resident Stephanie Ormond, 35, as the top local woman with a time of 3:22:30.
Other finishers from the Valley:
▪ Clovis resident Salvador Rodríguez, 52, finished in 3:00:47. He is a former standout runner at Fresno State.
▪ Fresno’s Enrique Flores, 39, finished in 3:03:16.
▪ Fresno resident Vhuso Sukuta, who is originally from Zimbabwe, posted a time of 3:06:13.
▪ Víctor Lupián, 43, of Fresno, finished in 3:10:16.
▪ Fresno’s Michele Van Ornum, 49, finished in 3:29:32.
▪ Dr. Jesús Rodríguez, 46, finished the marathon in 3:33:06.
▪ José Villegas, a 38-year-old Madera County Sheriff’s officer, finished in 3:38:04.
▪ Fresno resident Verónica Paredes, 30, clocked 3:45:06.
▪ Raymond Rodríguez, a 56-year-old resident of Los Baños, timed 3:49:35.
▪ Fresno attorney Amanda Whitten, 35, finished her seventh Boston Marathon in 3:53:38.
▪ Manteca resident Baltazar Gutiérrez, 48, had a time of 3:55:28.
▪ Tracy’s Adam Durán, 52, finished in 3:56:28.
▪ Tracy resident Diana Rojas, 56, had a time of 3:59:43.
▪ Fresno’s Kyle Grossman, 24, completed the course in 4:27:09.
▪ Fresno resident John Volkman, 67, finished in 4:29:38. This was the 20th Boston Marathon for the retired librarian.
▪ Fresno’s Laura Fenster, 53, finished in 5:09:48.
