Fresno Grizzlies opening night / April 10, 2018

The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Raoul Hernández greeted fans with mariachi favorites.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Raoul Hernández greeted fans with mariachi favorites.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fans pose for a photo with a Fresno Taco-shirted woman on stilts.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Raymond Gonzales plays the saxophone for Soundwave.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Jesse Reynoso plays the drums for Soundwave.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fans arrived early.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fans could look at the starting lineups in the main concourse.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria chats with Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno Board of Supervisors vice chair Sal Quintero and his fiancee took part in the opening ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno City Councilmember Paul Caprioglio took part in the opening ceremonies.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno City Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Oliver Baines and Clint Olivier took part in the opening ceremonies.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. A fan bites into a burrito while another applauds.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Carsten Olivier, son of Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier, threw out a ceremonial first pitch after Mayor Lee Brand injured his arm.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno Board of Supervisors vice chair Sal Quintero threw out a ceremonial first pitch.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria threw out a ceremonial first pitch.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Parker dropped in on the game from above the clouds.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Parker got tangled up in the parachute after a successful landing.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. A second skydiver wore a Fresno Tacos uniform.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. KFSN Channel 30 sports anchor Chris Alvarez was on hand to report on the action.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park. Cilantro Gómez, mascot of the Fresno Tacos, was a hit with the children.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
WBC super lightweight champion José Ramírez threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Fresno Grizzlies opened up their home season against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 10 at Chukchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
Former Fresno City Councilmember Brad Castillo and Stephanie Benchner were among those who showed up for the Fresno Tacos home opener April 10 at Chuckchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
