Fresno Grizzlies leader, Rodney Linares, eager for huge home opener at Chukchansi Park Tuesday night (April 10)

Dominican Rodney Linares, age 40, is the new head coach of the Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A baseball club of the MLB Houston Astros. Photo taken Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Ca on April 3, 2018. Linares' assignment was announced in January. He was introduced to local media on April 3. DANIEL CASAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com