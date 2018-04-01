Fresno Foxes FC earn first USL victory at Chukchansi Park

Rony Argueta’s goal for a 2-1 Fresno Football Club victory over Oklahoma City Energy FC prompted fans to spark up the smoke bombs in the team’s first home victory at Chukchansi Park.
The midfielder’s 78th-minute goal followed a 15th-minute goal by Foxes’ Argentine captain Juan Pablo Caffa, also a midfielder, before an announced crowd of 5,123 for the Saturday night (March 31) United Soccer League match.
Fresno is now 2-1-1, following the USL expansion club’s March 28 win on the road against the Seattle Sounders FC.
Several hundred Foxes’ boosters screamed for Fresno’s first win at home. Fans drummed, chanted and lit colorful smoke bombs bringing hometown celebration to the players.
“It was a good team win. It was a great atmosphere. The atmosphere of the crowd has been wonderful. We want that to keep going,” said Argueta, “It’s very special. It’s a confidence booster, definitely for the squad. So, we keep moving forward,” said Argueta, a Fountain Valley native and the Foxes’ seventh signee last December.
“It’s always tough coming in as a sub, but as soon as you catch that second wind, it’s all out from there.”
Argueta arrived to Fresno from the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, where he was a team captaind. He spent time in México for the second division club Celaya Club Deportivo the last three seasons.
“Rony has been very patient. He hasn’t had the starts he was hoping for, but he’s worked hard. It just goes to show you that if you work hard, you will get that opportunity,” said head coach Adam Smith.
The Foxes travel to St. Louis to face the St. Louis FC on April 7. Fresno returns to Chukchansi Park on April 18 to host the Tulsa Roughnecks FC at 7 p.m.
