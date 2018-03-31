Chivas improves playoff chance with 2-1 win over Morelia

Winger Rodolfo Pizarro scored two goals to lead Guadalajara to a 2-1 away victory over Morelia in Matchday 13 of the Mexican soccer league’s Clausura championship, which will continue on Saturday.
The victory was a crucial one for Chivas, which is trying to rally after a poor start to the season and earn a playoff berth.
Pizarro, who apparently has little chance of making the Mexican national team squad that heads to Russia in June, based on head coach Juan Carlos Osorio’s latest comments, did what he could to raise his profile by scoring in the 37th and 62nd minutes.
Ángel Sepúlveda, who had come on as a substitute, pulled one back for Morelia at the 76-minute mark.
The hosts threatened to score on a couple of plays in the early going Friday night at Morelos Stadium in this western city, including a cross in the 23rd minute by Perú’s Raúl Ruidiaz that got past Chivas net minder Rodolfo Cota but did not connect with a Morelia attacker.
In the 37th minute, Pizarro dribbled into the area down the left side, created space around one defender and then chipped a left-footed shot over the head of goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa and into the back of the net to give Chivas a 1-0 lead.
Ruidiaz had a chance to equalize two minutes later but his header went directly to Cota; just before halftime, Morelia had a chance on a free kick when Guadalajara left several men unmarked, but the host side was unable to capitalize.
In the second half, Morelia’s Miguel Sansores had a chance to score on a cross into the penalty box in the 60th minute but his header traveled just wide of the right upright.
But two minutes later, when the hosts seemed to have all the momentum on their side, Pizarro scored for the second time for Guadalajara by chipping the ball over Sosa, this time on a shot struck from just inside the penalty box that ricocheted off the left upright and over the goal line.
Both teams then had chances over the next several minutes before Sepúlveda scored off a pass from Ruidiaz in the 76th minute.
Guadalajara had one last opportunity for an insurance goal, but a shot by Alan Pulido was well defended by Sosa.
With the win, Chivas moved up to 11th place and are just two points behind eighth-placed Tijuana in the battle for one of the Clausura’s eight playoff berths. Guadalajara has four games remaining on its schedule.
Tijuana, meanwhile, has a game in hand on Chivas and can solidify its playoff position with a win Sunday over Veracruz.
Friday night’s loss could be costly for Morelia, which is in fifth place but could be leapfrogged by three teams – Monterrey, Puebla and Tijuana – if those clubs all win their games this weekend.
