Chivas improves playoff chance with 2-1 win over Morelia

Chivas’ Rodolfo Pizarro celebrates one of two, March 30 goals against Morelia in the 13th week of play in Liga MX. / Rodolfo Pizarro de Chivas celebra una anotación ante Morelia el 30 de marzo durante un juego de la jornada 13 del torneo mexicano de fútbol. LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS Agencia EFE