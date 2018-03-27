Heavenly Half Marathon / March 18, 2018

Katie Fries of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Campos of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Robert Bondurant of Chimacum takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Justin Harris of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Agustín Jaramillo of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chris Rodríquez of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jaime Herrada of Tulare takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Josh Gardner of Visalia and Roberto Urquilla of Farmersville take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathan Oritz of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Rodríguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Rodríguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Luis Torres of Reedley takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Margaret Mysz of Bakerfield and James Nathan Rodgers of Fresno take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Luis Torres of Reedley takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Mark Reader of Springville take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Debra Avila of Selma takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miguel David Rojas of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David Shea of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chad Allison of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alex Silverman of Oakhurst takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathan Thompson of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
J.D. Givan of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cheryl Tanis of Waterford takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Bryon Gilles of Madera takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Crystal Campos of Ramona takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jeff Vanaman of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jacob Reyes of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Rodríguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Rodríguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Feliciano Manzano of Madera takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Moises Sierra of Sanger takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Trevor Devers of Prather takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nicole Swanson of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Joseph Good of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David Adams of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Israel Castillo of Pacifica takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sam Kozaitis of Indian Harbour Beach takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Helen Bedolla of Reedley takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Angelica Lucas takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Leah Stickles of Lemoore takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Ally Kornelis of Visalia take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Florence Schenke take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Courtney Alsup of Bakersifled takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chris Félix of Bakersifled takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Courtney Alsup of Bakersifled takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mark Hammons of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juana Duarte of Reedley takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juana Duarte of Reedley takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Michael Hallberg of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brian Gibson of Novato takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Thomas Rivera of Porterville and Lee Newell of Bakersfield take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cynthia Serpa takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dana Sullivan takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lindsay O’Neal of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ryan Sutterfield of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juana Duarte of Reedley takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Edward Robinson of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Florence Schenke take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Deb Moses of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Iris Yasukawa of Davis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Christopher Peters of Coarsegold and an unidentified runner take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sabina Roldán of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Héctor Sahagún of Woodlake takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Erin Wick of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Annie Alemán of Exeter takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tim Greilich of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ellen Luce-McKay of Miwuk Village takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tiffany Pierce of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Vance Barnes of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Maia Pucay of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jennifer Smith of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Wendy Jones of Selma and Kelly Jones of Selma take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sandy Maskal of Woodlake takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
John Schlundt takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Zulema Betancourt of Reedley takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jason Roche of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ruth Eiermann of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chuck Gómez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jerrica Figueroa of Reedley and Victoria Melcher of Clovis take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ruth Eiermann of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kevin Coday of Tulare takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Francisco Ruiz of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Aaron Wherry of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ilham Lamnaji of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ashley Henderson of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Christine Aguilar of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rosemary Rodríguez of Porterville takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jeri Rose of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Linda Cruz takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Eric De Jong of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Melissa Domínguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Melissa Domínguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Melissa Domínguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Melissa Domínguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Aaron Wheery of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Jessa Sandlin of Bakersfield take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nicole Pendley of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Aaron Wheery of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Saengdouane Lambert of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Crystal Vandertuig of Tulare takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ciara Castellanoz of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ciara Castellanoz of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Wendy Nafzgar of Clovis takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jeff Cornell of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Julz Torres of Visalia, Erika Haro of Exeter and Antonio Romero of Farmersville take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Eric Ratcliff of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shalene and Bobby Kearney of Clovis take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shalene and Bobby Kearney of Clovis take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesse Gamiño of Delano takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shalene and Bobby Kearney of Clovis take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shalene and Bobby Kearney of Clovis take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shalene and Bobby Kearney of Clovis take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lucía Rivera of Porterville takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ruoping Xu of Mountain View takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juan Chávez of Woodlake takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Martha Soto of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jason Reed of San Bruno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kevyn Arroyo of Lemoore takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Yvonne Vivas of Porterville takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shaunda Sawyer of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kaycie Wall of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Melane Fennell of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shawna Brainard of Hanford partiicpates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rebecca St. Marie of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brandon Moran of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juan Vázquez of Visalia and Michelle Vázquez of Visalia participate in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Charles Shinn of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brandon Purcell of Kingsburg participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jared Gruszczynski of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Laura Colby of Lemoore and Cindy Valdivia of Lemoore participate in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chentillo Aguilar of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tim Walrod of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lauren Byrnes of San Francisco participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
James Rogers of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Melinda López of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Octavio León of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rosemary Calderón of Madera participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Javier Martínez of Visalia participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Debbie Der Torosian of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Geraldo Muñiz of Exeter participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tammy Collin of Fairfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lindsey Flanigan of Auberry participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Antonio Rodríguez of Merced participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Monica Kinney of Kingsburg participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Elia Rentería-Negrete of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Caroline Eshelman of Lemoore and Casey Scudder of Hanford participate in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Frank Montez of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Erin James of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cassie Alvarez of Clovis participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
April De Jong of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Annie Wood of Tollhouse participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kristin Young of Clovis participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Corallez participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chepelocko García of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Elizabeth Serna of Santa Bárbara participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jenny Detterman of Auberry participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Donna Winkley of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Beatriz Montez of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chris Rodríquez of Visalia takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Larrisa Larrabee of Sacramento and Jennifer Fossett of Hanford participate in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jean Jordan of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tryna Delacruz participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amy Errecaldel of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Michael Hubbell of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juan Martínez of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Michelle Shafer of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Servando Almaraz of Bakersfield participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Cassandra Joslyn of Templeton participate in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nuvia Bernal participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cisco Padilla of Hanford participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
John Rocha of Tulare participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Leyva of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Leyva of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Leyva of Fresno participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Melissa Wood of Aurora participate in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Melissa Wood of Aurora participate in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nancy Monroe of Shaver Lake participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sheila Oberto of Fresno and Michael Hess manuever near the 9-mile mark of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tatiana Brokaw of Visalia participates in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner and Juan Rivera of Fresno take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Trini Sánchez of Delano and an unidentified runner take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sarah Mankin of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kelley Williamson of Porterville takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tamara Jones of Fresno approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shirley Spencer Mark Spencer of Fish Camp approach the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Suzana Bravo of Bakersfield zooms past Juan Martínez of Fresno near the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Suzana Bravo of Bakersfield zooms past Juan Martínez of Fresno near the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Leyva of Fresno approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Leyva of Fresno approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Leyva of Fresno approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Pedro Segura approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lee Roberts of Visalia and Illene Rivera of Visalia approach the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Hamnia Jornales of Santa Clarita approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mario Ojeda of Bakersfield approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Peggy Harrison of Clovis approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Peggy Harrison of Clovis approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rosie Vásquez of Bakersfield approaches the end of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon in Auberry on March 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Campos takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Donavon Gabriel of Bakersfield takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Rodríguez of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Katie Fries of Fresno takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brian García of Hanford takes part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Suzanne Bradford of Clovis and Julia Johnson of Reedley take part in the March 18 running of the 2018 Heavenly Half Marathon that ended in Auberry.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com