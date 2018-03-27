Hanford’s Sierra Pacific girls deliver first state basketball title for Golden Bears

Hanford’s Sierra Pacific girl’s basketball team capped off an illustrious season taking home the program’s first state title last Saturday (March 24).
Senior The Golden Bears finished the season at 32-5 overall record. Sierra Pacific defeated Lowell of San Francisco 52-26 for the state’s girl’s Division V title at the Golden 1 Center, the home of the NBA Sacramento Kings. Lowell finished the season at 20-12.
Golden Bears’ sophomore forward Alana Roberts scored 20 points against Lowell, who went a dismal 1-20 in the first quarter. Roberts took advantage with 12 rebounds.
Senior point guard Haley Bettencourt, who led the Golden Bears this season averaging 12.1 points per game,, received the Pursuing Victory with Honor award after her team’s victory. Sophomore point guard Celeste Lewis led with 12.5 points per game, while Roberts rounded the top-three with 10.1 points per game.
“Well it’s kind of a bittersweet because I love all my teammates. It was an excellent ending and an amazing season, I love each and one of them,” said Bettencourt.
“Probably tonight's win, but also the experience of friendship and getting along through these seasons, we love each other like sisters so I wouldn't wanted to do it with anyone else.”
Bettencourt, who will likely play at College of the Sequoias in Visalia after graduation, added the team’s lowest point was the Central Section loss championship loss at the Selland Arena in Fresno in early March.
“We were able to gather ourselves and come together as a team and bounce back and then focus on state and we got here,” she said.
Teammate Kaylie Rocha, a senior, reflected on her final season as a Golden Bear.
“It's been amazing these two last season. We have worked so much to get here and we have been through a lot together. We are like a family, we never fight. We get along pretty good and we helped each other,” said Rocha, a center.
