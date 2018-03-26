‘Aly’ Gámez closes first season with Lady Bulldogs basketball team

It seems the Fresno State women’s basketball season was over as freshman Alyson “Aly” Gámez had just honed a game day routine that includes rap songs, naps and bananas.
Gámez, a 5-foot-6 point guard who was named to the Mountain West Conference (MWC) All-Freshman Team with teammate Maddi Utti, walked the corridor of the event floor of the Save Mart Center after the Lady Bulldogs’ 86-74 quarterfinal loss to visiting Nevada Wolf Pack in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Monday (March 19) night.
Gámez ended the game against the Wolf Pack scoring 17 points, second on the squad behind teammate Candice White, who etched her name in the books with 40 points, a tournament record, a career best and single-game high for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs ended the season at 17-15 overall. Fresno State lost in the quarterfinals in the Mountain West tournament to No. 5-seeded Colorado State in Las Vegas. Gámez led the scoring with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. The Women’s Basketball Invitational capped the final appearance for the Lady Bulldogs this season.
Gámez playfully spoke of her game-day preparation habits.
“After shooting around, we would eat together as a team, then I’ll go home, get an hour nap, yes, sleep, it’s nice,” she said, “And then I’ll eat a banana before I come in.”
Before each game, Gámez sports head phones and pumps up with rap music from Georgia based trio, “Migos,” made up of Takeoff, Offset and Quavo.
Like many young student athletes, Gámez often called home to hear her parent’s voices.
“I would just talk about life and basketball … school,” said Gámez, who smiled and added that she’s still on her father’s cellular phone plan.
Gámez, who had 8 inches of her hair cut and donated to Locks of Love after the game against New Mexico on March 2, this season averaged 29.9 minutes per game. She sank 101 of 232 field goal attempts, an average of .435. She was 40 of 99 from the 3-point line, a .404 average, and 68 of 91 on free throws.
Gámez said it was a difficult transition from the high school level, where she earned the 2017 McDonald’s all-America nominee and became a 3-star collegiate recruit after her graduation from MacArthur High School in Texas, and landed her spot in Fresno in Division I.
“I give a lot of credit to my teammates. Coach White, she let me make a lot of mistakes in the beginning to let me grow as a person and a player,” said Gámez, “I think it really helped with my confidence.”
Head coach Jaime White praised her squad on their game calling to attention leading scorer White and Gámez.
“Especially Aly, Maddi and Genna (freshman forward Genna Ogier) have played to have really gotten used to the intensity of the game. They’re familiar with the Mountain West foes and really been put to the test,” said Coach White.
“I think it’s a hard one to end on, other than we had a tremendous year. We had some great wins, some great games, and some great moments.”
“You never know what could happen going into the second half,” said White on her 40 points.
Come August, the Bulldogs travel overseas for a three European games and a tour. It will be Gámez’s first experience internationally.
