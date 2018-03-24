Fresno Foxes earn first USL tie

Fresno Football Club’s Scottish midfielder Alex Cooper scored the tying goal against visiting Los Angeles Galaxy II.
The Fresno Foxes earned one point in the 1-1 United Soccer League (USL) tie and a bit more experience with a step closer to victory. An announced 6,128 fans attended the match at Chukchansi Park tonight (March 24).
Galaxy II was forced to compete against the Foxes with only 10 men after 15 minutes of first-half play. Galaxy’s Justin Dhillon received a red card ejection after challenging Foxes’ midfielder Zachary Ellis-Hayden on the pitch.
Galaxy’s midfielder Emmanuel Appiah granted Los Angeles Galaxy II squad an early lead with a 1-0 advantage scoring on a header in the 3rd minute of the match.
Cooper granted the game-tying goal in the 75th minute of play.
“We conceded the early goal, which is disappointing. We dominated totally from that moment on. I think we could have scored numerous goals, we just couldn’t get the break in the penalty area. We just couldn’t get that final touch to get the ball in the goal, but there’s a lot of postive signs, we created a lot of chances,” said Cooper.
Cooper boasts speaking a second language, something very important in the diverse Central Valley.
“Si, hablo un poco, amigo,” said Cooper, who is studying the Spanish language. “It’s good to be in Fresno because I know there’s a lot of Spanish-speaking people.”
Signing autographs off his victory a week ago for the World Boxing Council super lightweight title was Avenal boxer José Ramírez.
