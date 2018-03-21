Fresno State’s ‘Aly’ Gámez traded a softball for basketball, good choice

Fresno State starting point guard Alyson Gámez was once a standout softball infielder.
The 5-foot-6 freshman guard from Carlsbad, New México, never played competitive basketball until high school, but she’s found her niche. Her athleticism has taken her from the softball field to the competitive Division I hardwood floor with the Fresno State women’s basketball team.
This weekend, the Bulldogs travel to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Conference championships (March 5-9). Fresno enters the championships with a 16-13 overall and 11-7 in the conference.
Fresno closed out the regular season with a home loss, 93-89, against the New México State Lobos (March 2).
Gámez finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 1-3 on 3-pointers. Candice White led the ’Dogs with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 2-7 on 3-pointers.
Gámez, age 19, was six years old when she began playing softball. She earned honors at short stop, but by high school, she tired of the sport.
She didn’t begin basketball until the seventh grade in Irving, Texas.
“I’ve played softball all my life, since like six years old,” said Gámez, a business major, who also gave up at least eight inches of hair to Locks of Love after the Valentine’s Day win over visiting San José State.
“Just for fun, I started playing basketball like through the recs (recreation) stuff.”
Gámez said she comes from a large family, but didn’t give up how many in
“I love the environment here, the culture. Fresno is a good city,” said Gámez, who also enjoys playing beach volleyball and rollerblading.
Gámez had at least eight Division I offers from universities after graduation. Ties to California, namely her father, Al Gámez, was a huge factor in deciding upon Fresno.
Al Gámez, a logistical supervisor in the oil industry, remembers his daughter competing in softball against older kids.
“She’s a late bloomer. She’s never played basketball until the eighth grade,” said Al, originally from Los Ángeles, “And she learned on her own, she couldn’t even make a lay-up.”
“Just a few hours after we came and visited the program, she committed to Fresno,” said Al, a former competitive track and field runner. “She was quickly impressed with the coaches, the program, the players.”
Since November, Aly, a 2017 McDonald’s all-America nominee and a 3-star recruit upon graduation from MacArthur High School in Texas, has been impressive on her coaches.
“I’m just trying to compete everyday in practice, and show the coaches,” said Aly, who admits her weakness is chicken wings (not the spicy ones). “We got to play together defensively.
“I’ve always told her to fight even at practice. She finally got her shot, and she’s doing good,” said Al Gámez, who admitted his criticism when Aly missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the 93-89 loss to none other than New México.
“She’s still learning the game, that’s what’s scary. She’s never played a point guard, she’s always just been off the ball,” he added.
Aly played against former teammate Madi Washington, now with New México State, on her summer league basketball program in Texas.
Adrián Mercado also watched his former teammates last Friday.
“I’ve been training her (Aly) since her freshman year in high school. I actually formed my whole AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) program around her. That’s how Fresno found her, and recruited her,” said Mercado.
Mercado said it’s Aly’s hard work that gotten her noticed with the Lady Bulldogs.
“She had a lot of offers from universities after high school for Division I.”
Mercado credits Aly’s ability to play point guard, but added that she’s a clear utility player for any squad.
“For her to be starting right is just huge on this team,” said Mercado, she turned herself into a Division I player.”
After college, Aly, an Arizona Cardinals fan, hopes to return to Texas, where she was raised, and start her own business, but isn’t sure in which field.
Comments