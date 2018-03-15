José Ramírez gets world title shot Saturday at Madison Square Garden

José Carlos Ramírez will take a huge leap in his professional boxing career when he enters Madison Square Garden for his first world boxing title bout.
Since his return from the 2012 London Olympic Games, the Avenal native has promoted everything from baseball, soccer, California water issues, and even immigrant rights.
On the biggest professional stage ever, the 26-year-old boxer with a 21-0 (16 KOs) record will face Amir Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Counsil super lightweight belt. The bout will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
“We’re going to try to bring as much Fresno to Madison Square Garden. My mom will fly for the first time ever to be at my fight. She’’ll just try to enjoy the moment and watch me do what I do best: Boxing,” said Ramírez last week promoting the Fresno Football Club, Fresno’s USL Division soccer team.
Ramírez will sport a Fresno Foxes soccer jersey into the ring, then a Fresno Grizzlies Triple-A baseball jersey after the bout.
“I’m just trying to show my talent the best way I can. The sky’s the limit for me,” said Ramírez, who will also sport a Deli Delicious cap into the ring.
Ramírez said he hopes to return the world title to the Central Valley.
“That’s what I’ve seen myself having one day, the world title. That belt is a dream for every Mexican fighter to have. All the great Mexican fighters have that belt around their waist. Representing central California, it’s a big honor, and I hope to go out there and give it my best,” said Ramírez, also referring to the WBC’s base office in México City.
The Fresno Football Club, a professional soccer club, will make its home debut at Chukchansi Park the same evening that Ramírez battles Imam.
Ramírez is the son of Mexican immigrants, but not a DACA recipient. Ramírez has also fought at least six bouts dubbed ‘Fight For Water’ to promote water for California farmers.
“We started this campaign called ‘Pro Immigrant and Proud,’ so you might some billboards,” Ramírez once said about a campaign to showcase immigrants.
“We are definitely going to try and become a voice to bring comprehensive immigration reform.”
Ramírez said he supports DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), but thought needs to go towards parents.
